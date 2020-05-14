For many months now, my plan was to dedicate the column closest to my son’s graduation to him. I had a rough framework in my mind of what I wanted to say. I planned to tell him what a pleasure, an honor really, it is to be his mother.
As he entered the next stage of his life I wanted to be sure that he knew that his father and I rejoiced in all of his accomplishments, shared in his disappointments, and couldn’t wait to see what the future holds for him. Of course all of this remains true, though the tone of what I wanted to say is changed by the circumstances we now find ourselves in.
My son isn’t one for formal events or dressing up, so the loss of the graduation ceremony is more a loss for my husband and I and his grandparents. Though I do think when all was said and done it would have been a nice memory for him. This is not to say that I disagree with the decision to cancel the ceremony. However, it does sting a little to know that I won’t see my first-born walk across that stage. I do plan to have a celebration with the four of us to replace what was lost, because that’s all there is to do in a situation such as this. We must all be flexible, adaptable and understanding.
During this whole crisis I’ve thought a lot about the word resilience. The dictionary definition takes a couple of forms, though both of them are applicable to our new reality. The word is defined as “the capacity to recover from difficulties, toughness” and “the ability of a substance or object to spring back into shape.”
If anything, this pandemic will teach us all some form of resilience. Some of us way more than others. I am so grateful to our health care workers for all they have had to bear and see. I worry about the PTSD that many of them will have after being thrown into a crisis in which this country was not adequately prepared to handle. I am thankful for all the workers who’ve had to risk their own health to make sure that the rest of us could have our basic needs met. I know the heartache and versatility of educators trying to navigate an online learning world. The economic hardships of those who cannot work at the moment will take months if not years to recover from. Most of all, I grieve for the tens of thousands of people and their loved ones who have lost their lives to this virus.
A few weeks back, I asked my son how he felt about missing out on this last part of the school year. He told me that graduating this year was something that no one will ever forget. He feels as though the Class of 2020 is part of this historical event that will be ingrained in our memories for years to come. I don’t know a single person who isn’t a bit anxious, bored, uncertain and at times scared. How we behave now and the lessons we take out of this will not only affect the next couple of years, but future generations as it is certain that the human race will see another pandemic. We are all part of something much bigger than ourselves at the moment. How we behave, prepare and plan for the future will influence how we come out of this.
Congratulations to all the seniors out there! I hope that your futures are happy and bright.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
