Have you ever stood in a voting booth staring at your ballot on general election day and asked yourself: “What just happened? How did I get here? How are these my options?”
This happened to me twice in the last couple of election cycles. It’s depressing.
As I thought about how this happened, the answer was obvious. Average, everyday, hardworking, voting-age Americans, typically more moderate in our political views, are not doing our civic duty.
I’m not arguing that all candidates who win a primary are extreme, but typically, a minority group of highly mobilized voters decides who ends up on the general election ballot.
I’m a hardworking, 40-something-year-old, married, father of three. I own a house (or the bank does, but I faithfully pay my mortgage), I pay taxes, my kids go to public school, and I hope to save enough to retire and see a few cool places.
I make life decisions based on basic lessons I learned from my school teacher mom and enlisted Army soldier dad: Abide by the law (if I don’t like it, do something to change it); only spend money I have (not what I wish I had); treat others like I want them to treat me.
Today, rooted in those fundamental lessons my parents taught me, I believe a community performs best when there is limited government regulation and intervention, when we abide by our Constitution and laws, and when we only spend what we have (or on reasonable credit).
I also believe that as good, decent human beings, we should extend a helping hand to those in need (regardless of what they look like or from where they hail), listen to other viewpoints to collaborate. In most instances, we should compromise to solve problems, and use every economic and diplomatic tool available before sending sons and daughters into armed conflict.
I hope for the best but plan for the worst. I trust but verify. I want my kids to have a more diverse, resilient, healthy and prosperous life than I do.
I don’t have to belittle someone else to make myself bigger or talk over other people to be heard.
I suspect that most people across Frederick County hold these beliefs. We probably disagree on a few issues, but for the most part, we can rally around the good stuff and agree to disagree on the rest, or convert those differences into something positive. We almost certainly have more in common than we have dividing us.
Yet, when the majority of society, not at the far right or far left of the political spectrum, refuses to participate in a primary, we leave first-round decision-making to those typically more passionate about specific issues of the day or who rally around candidates skilled in mobilizing their base.
Passionate primary voters don’t always lead us to candidates who best represent majority views.
Whether you’re Democrat or Republican, are intentionally unaffiliated or independent, or are so disgusted with our political landscape that you avoid it like it’s a global pandemic, this message is for you. We cannot be bystanders. We must act like stakeholders in our community.
With less than a month until our July 19 primary election, we must:
Register to vote. Declare your affiliation as a Democrat or Republican to vote in the primary. Listen to what candidates say about what they’ll do for you and our community. Distinguish between generic statements or party platform talking points and substantive positions on issues that matter.
Vote on July 19 (or earlier) to generate a general election ballot with candidates who best represent what matters to you. Make your primary vote count, so when you stand in the voting booth on Nov. 8, you’re looking at general election candidates who will best represent what we as a community and a nation need.
I’m convinced that if more of us vote in the primary, in 2022, we can collectively move the needle toward electing more moderate, common-sense, collaborative representatives of the majority.
If we fail to act on July 19, then on Nov. 8, we might find ourselves at a polling place asking: “What just happened? How did I get here? How are these my options?”
Jeremy Scholtes lives in Ijamsville.
