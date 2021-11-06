By all measures, Abigail Bolcik is an exceptional young woman. At just 17 years old, she is poised, articulate, energetic, and quick with an engaging smile. She is academically gifted and goal focused.
Abigail is also helping us rethink the high school experience for students like her. As a student in our Early College program, she is attending Frederick Community College full-time during her junior and senior years of high school. Doing so means she will simultaneously complete her high school diploma from Middletown High School and her Associates of Arts degree from FCC. Not surprisingly, she already knows what she wants to do post college: become a physician’s assistant. There is no doubt she will attain her goal, however it may morph as she continues along her educational path.
We all know high school offerings have been evolving for decades. Unlike my high school experience some 50 years ago, students now have many more opportunities to achieve. Advanced Placement courses, International Baccalaureate programs, career technology programs, and internship opportunities are part of most current high school curricular. While I attended a superb high school in the 1960s, I didn’t have these opportunities. We went lock-step from four years of high school courses to another four years of college or more. Thankfully, today’s high schools are more robust and better able to challenge and prepare students to be productive citizens in many ways.
Our dual enrollment programs at FCC help to do that. They allow students to earn college credit at a discounted rate while still in high school.
For decades, high school students have taken FCC courses on campus like any other FCC student through our Open Campus program. Each year, an average of about 300 high school students earn college credits this way.
While this has been a great opportunity for students who have the means to get to campus, it was clear many others lacked the transportation to do so. In an effort to increase access to dual enrollment offerings for all students, we brought the college courses to them.
Our High School Based Dual Enrollment program, which started in 2013, allows students to take college courses in their home high schools. What began as 36 students taking English 101 at Oakdale High School has blossomed into 1,200 students this year from all 10 public high schools, the Career and Technology Center (CTC), and the Maryland School for the Deaf taking everything from college-level psychology and business to music theory and homeland security.
The most obvious benefit to these students is saving time and money by earning these college credits as high schoolers. Students have also reported additional significant benefits including learning time management and other critical skills that prepare them for college. For many students, particularly those who would be first-generation college students, taking and succeeding in a college course can truly change the course of their lives by showing them they are indeed “college material,” something they may have doubted otherwise.
As with any program, there are always ways to improve and expand. At FCC, that means a continuous commitment to listening to student needs and goals and building programs and opportunities in response.
That’s exactly how our two most recent programs, Early College and Career Pathways, came to be.
We heard that some students, like Abigail, wanted more than what a typical high school schedule could provide. They wanted to complete their high school diploma, earn their associate degree, and start on their bachelor’s degree or enter the workforce as quickly as possible.
Early College students graduate high school with their associate degree, while students in Career Pathways can earn an industry certification or credential before or shortly after high school graduation. An important detail of these programs is that Abigail and other students can still participate in traditional high school activities that provide lasting memories, like playing a high school sport, joining clubs, and going to dances.
What we have seen from the first two years of these innovative programs is inspiring. Students can enroll in programs that align with their goals without being held back by the traditional high school framework. They are allowed to flourish, and that is exactly what they have done.
The growth and success of our dual enrollment programs is thanks in large part to our staff — Beth Duffy, executive director of Dual Enrollment, and Andrew McClain, Dual Enrollment and Early College coordinator — and the incredible partnership they have grown with Frederick County Public Schools and in particular, Diana Sung, coordinator for Dual Enrollment. The ways FCC and FCPS have worked together to prioritize and respond to student needs is a model for the rest of the state and nation. We are fortunate that our local high schools and community college can work together to provide these unique opportunities for Frederick County students.
We thank the many students like Abigail who are leading the way and helping us reimagine what high school can be. She is a rockstar among students, and we are proud to have her at FCC.
Thomas H. Powell is interim president at Frederick Community College. He is president emeritus of Mount St. Mary’s University and Saint John’s Catholic Prep. Dr. Powell is writing a series of columns about FCC during his one-year interim role.
