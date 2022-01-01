For law enforcement agencies and their leaders, transparency and open communication are critical. That is how leaders build trust among their teams, and how police departments earn the trust of the community.
At FPD, we take great pride in how we communicate internally and externally.
When a significant event occurs in our city, residents want, and deserve, to know certain things, like: Is there still an active threat at the location? Is there a violent individual on the loose? Are there descriptions of any vehicles or people I should be aware of? Are there traffic detours in place? Who do I contact with information if I have any?
The Frederick Police Department goes to great lengths to convey need-to-know information to the public in a timely manner. This information is often referred to as a Public Safety Statement and is pushed out on our social media sites and often on our website as well.
While frustrating for some, we simply cannot release every detail of an incident. We must constantly balance the public’s need and desire for information with the possibility that releasing certain details may harm the integrity of the investigation and hamper an eventual prosecution.
Almost as damaging to a case as the inappropriate release of all the facts are individuals without any of the facts who create or perpetuate a false narrative about an incident.
Following one recent incident, some of our social media followers and a local media organization began writing (and publishing) their own version of the facts, none of which were accurate. Within an hour, there were assertions of a drug deal gone bad, a botched robbery, even a claim that the crime in question was perpetrated by gang members from Baltimore.
None of these were found to be true.
In other recent postings, a commenter warned that Frederick is not safe anymore, and proclaimed that the city is “headed in the wrong direction.”
Fact: Frederick is currently experiencing five-year lows in nearly every crime category.
Another commenter put Frederick’s violent crime rate on par with that of Chicago or Baltimore.
Fact: Frederick had one murder in 2021. In comparison, Chicago just recorded their 780th homicide. Baltimore is at 308.
Yet another commenter opined that the suspect in a recent incident was “probably an urban youth.”
Fact: I’ve been told that the term “urban youth” is code for the assumed race of the individual. As it turned out, the person ultimately arrested for the crime in question was not of the “urban” race, nor the “urban” location.
A mentor once told me that “Rumors are started by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” (His words, not mine). I don’t think this guy came up with the quote himself, but whoever did utter these words originally was onto something. Rumors are dangerous. They destroy friendships and tear apart families. Internally, they break-up teams and ruin workplaces. Externally, they divide communities. In the case of crime victims and their families, it adds insult to injury for those already dealing with tragedy.
As Police Chief, I want to assure the residents of Frederick that FPD’s officers, detectives, and crime scene technicians work tirelessly to solve crime, and they do one heck of a job. As a relatively new chief who did not spend my career at FPD, I have to say I am constantly impressed by the work that goes on in this department every day. But we cannot do it alone. We often depend on cooperation from the public, which sometimes is as simple as waiting until the facts are released before passing judgement. This allows our team to focus on what is important, which is solving crime and finding justice for victims and grieving families.
A final thought from someone I’ve never met but sounds much smarter than me. I hope readers will consider this the next time they are faced with either spreading or squashing a rumor they have heard:
“There’s nothing more poisonous to a community than rumors and gossips. They taint the good character of those who effortlessly stand out. They provide mediocre individuals with a means to become relevant. They set in like gangrene and eat away at the sense of decency that differentiates humans from animals.” - Wiss Auguste
Best wishes for a safe, Happy New Year.
Spot on Chief Lando! Happy New Year 🎆
