The fate of the Carmack-Jay building has been long debated amongst downtown Frederick residents.
Looking back through The Frederick News-Post’s archives, there have been many updates and possibilities through the years since 1995, when Carmack-Jay went bankrupt.
Despite speculation, the sale of the building and many proposals, hopes, and ultimately inaction, the building has remained vacant.
However, recent plans have been released showing a new plan to turn the entire property into a blended residential/commercial building with apartments above businesses.
These plans first came to my attention through @thecityoffrederickmd Instagram page. The proposal by Douglas Development is worth looking at and just from reading the comments, many downtown residents are not pleased at all.
The proposal’s sketch of the building is underwhelming, to say the least.
The plans seem to either completely swallow the existing, unique building or destroy it and replace it with a podium-style building. These types of buildings have already taken over Montgomery County with their bland, boxy architecture and complete lack of respect for architectural consistency with other downtown buildings.
I know many downtown residents have long clamored for a grocery store of some kind to replace the old Carmack-Jay store. I’ve seen plenty of April Fool’s jokes claiming that Trader Joe’s was opening a store there, which got me every time until my heart grew cold and calloused.
In the meantime, while wondering what the final fate of the property might be, Frederick residents have enjoyed the weekly farmers markets in the parking lot. With fresh produce, meat, clothing and sweets, there has been a whole host of small businesses that have been able to use the spot as their incubator.
When doing some research for this column, I was shocked to find that the initial concept for the building back in the 1990s was to turn it into a public “City Market” space funded and supported by the city.
This saddened me a little because I feel that this would be something extremely successful.
On a recent trip I took to Baltimore with some friends, we walked around Mount Vernon Marketplace and remarked that a similar concept would thrive in the old Carmack-Jay building.
If you haven’t been, it’s built as a sort of booster seat for small businesses and eateries looking to get their start. It’s colorful, vibrant and totally authentic to the area — something I’m sure Frederick would support.
When I heard that plans were in place to develop the vacant property, I was instantly filled with hope — only to have it dashed as soon as I saw the drawings. My dream of a local market, grocery store or anything unique is not portrayed in the current designs.
The proposed exterior has been done thousands of times — a few columns of brick to appear authentic, plastic siding and boxy walls. Is it really too much to ask that new developments in downtown make an effort to honor historic architecture?
The Historic Preservation Commission can tell me that my non-tongue and groove porch boards aren’t historically accurate, but the proposed idea is OK? Do developers have any original ideas or are they just content to duplicate what has taken over every suburban area around us?
In a recent column, I talked about how much progress and growth downtown Frederick was seeing.
I received quite a few emails and comments from readers who felt that growth for the sake of growth isn’t healthy for the city or its residents. Seeing the plans for the Carmack-Jay property certainly made me think and realize how personal these feelings can be.
The Carmack-Jay proposal still has to be approved by multiple government bodies, and there must be a public hearing. My hope is that downtown residents show up and voice their concerns that progress and development is welcome if it honors and respects the history and legacy of Frederick.
What makes Frederick great is that it isn’t like many other “cities” of endless suburban sprawl without heart or charm. I hope new developers learn this lesson and create something all Frederick residents can truly love and appreciate.
Rachel Gammell is a teacher living in downtown Frederick. Reach her at rachelgammell1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.