There are approximately 500 people assigned to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), and while most people think these are all law enforcement officers and support staff, in reality, more than 150 of those employees are correctional officers and support staff assigned to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center (FCADC).
The first week of May is designated as National Correctional Officers Week, and it is a time to remember these often forgotten men and women who keep Frederick County safe by enforcing rules and keeping order of the inmates housed within the FCADC.
To truly honor these correctional officers, we need to understand more about them and the sacrifices they make every day.
Capt. Joe Chrisp is the current FCADC director of security and has been with the FCSO for more than 35 years. He started work at the jail located on West South Street, and in his time frame, he has worked for four different sheriffs and seven different wardens. His starting annual salary was $13,295.
According to Chrisp, there have been so many changes with what correctional officers do compared to what they did when he started almost four decades ago.
He stated that in the early 1980s, the old jail was extremely overcrowded with inmates, and typically on the dayshift, staff there would be one supervisor and three correctional officers working, with one being a female. He said the inmates received three meals a day, a cell, restricted recreation time behind a big bricked-wall recreation yard and very limited programs.
The correctional officers worked eight-hour shifts and worked six days on and two days off. Correctional officers opened everything with a key, and unlike today’s FCADC, there were only two electronically controlled doors — technology was almost nonexistent.
Chrisp said when the jail moved from the old facility to the new location at the existing FCADC, the inmate population included 88 males and three females.
Correctional officers today work 12-hour shifts and work a rotating schedule that allows them to get every other weekend off. However, just like their predecessors, they still have to work weekends and holidays. The starting annual salary for a new correctional officer is $44,263. According to payscale.com, on April 6, 2021, the average salary in Frederick, Maryland, was $67,000.
Currently at the FCADC, there are 21 authorized correctional officers working the dayshift, and the average weekly inmate population exceeds more than 240.
Now the inmates receive their three meals personally delivered to them in their cellblock, they have TV, tablets, recreation time, a library, visitations, mental health providers available on-site, and 24-hour medical coverage. But most of all, they have 24 hours a day to think about their lives.
According to Chrisp, the drug- and alcohol-addicted offenders and those with mental health issues are the two biggest challenges correctional officers today have to deal with, and he stated that inmate ingenuity is through the roof.
Chrisp told me stories of that ingenuity, including how inmates try to smuggle contraband into the FCADC, how their family and friends try sending contraband in through the mail and how it is on the correctional officers to find this before it reaches the inmate or the population.
He also shared how some inmates challenge the correctional officers in completing their duties. One story included how an inmate smothered himself in his own feces so he could avoid movement of a court-ordered appearance. He shared how the correctional officers had to don special personal protective suits to prevent exposure and still had to escort that inmate.
As the nation remembers the men and women correctional officers who make the sacrifices they do to keep all citizens safe and secure, let us remember the more than 150 correctional officers and support staff that do this for us in Frederick County.
These officers work long shifts, weekends and holidays. They deal with inmates from every walk of life, including those suffering from mental illnesses. They receive a very menial starting salary. They miss family time, special occasions and life-changing events, and they do all this so that the more than 250,000 citizens of the county can sleep safe at night.
If you know of someone who is a correctional officer, I would encourage you to take a minute this week to thank them for their selfless service. If you would like to send them a note of thanks, the address to the FCADC is 7300 Marcie’s Choice Lane, Frederick, MD, 21704.
Todd Wivell is the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office public information officer/spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.