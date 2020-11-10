My wife enjoys watching cooking shows and baking competitions that are held until the best of the best is crowned top chef, top baker or another food royalty. I, on the other hand, am normally in the basement watching American Pickers or football, unless, Bryan Voltaggio is in the cooking competition. If you live in Frederick, you have got to root for Branden Kline, Rob Havenstein and Bryan Voltaggio.
Volt became a regional destination. A few years ago, our son gave my wife and I a gift certificate to Volt for our anniversary. Not only was I thrilled to enjoy a truly exquisite meal, I was also very happy to see the inside of a building where I spent many hours growing up. Sadly, Volt fell prey to COVID-19. I am very glad to see Bryan is able to bounce back and open Thacher and Rye to bring the former “Professional Building” back to life.
Growing up, my mom worked as a nurse for Dr. B. O. Thomas Jr. and Dr. L. T. Davis. The office that these two iconic Frederick doctors shared was in the basement of 228 North Market St., the “Professional Building.” The entire building was home to several doctors, dentists and the Professional Arts Pharmacy. This majestic brown structure saw thousands of kids with cavities, adult patients with the flu and senior patients with “the misery.”
As you would walk through the front door, Mrs. Shook would raise her head from the telephone switchboard to smile and greet you. The switchboard was plug-in and cord like Ernestine used on Laugh-In. You would call the main number for the “Professional Building” and Mrs. Shook would transfer the call into the doctor’s office you requested. If you simply walked into the building, she would kindly provide direction to an office or call the office to see if you had an appointment.
As you entered the building from North Market Street, the sculpted white doors of a dentist office were on your right and Professional Arts Pharmacy on your left. The pharmacy was in the large room with the plate glass window looking out on to North Market Street. The pharmacy was associated with Medical Arts Pharmacy in the Toll House Medical Center and the Prescription Arts Pharmacy in Brunswick. I fondly remember the pharmacist Jack Batdorf, a very pleasant individual who would go out of his way to assist customers. Jack and I became friends in my adult life. I would continue to see him as he later worked at the pharmacy on Toll House Avenue.
Another dentist office was in the middle of the building on the first floor with the waiting room on the south of the building and the office on the north side. A lab was also located on the first floor towards the back of the building. A beautiful staircase to the second floor was located just behind the switchboard. Initially, three of the Thomas family doctors were located on the second floor: Dr. B.O. Thomas Sr., Dr. B.O. Thomas Jr. and Doctor Jimmy Thomas. Dr. B. O. Thomas Sr. retired from practice and Dr. B.O. Thomas Jr. moved to the basement office.
The entire building was managed by Mr. Benner, who lived on the third floor in an apartment. He was a grandfather-like gentleman who would always talk to me and give me some candy, something I am not sure my mom even knew. His pet basset hound named Boy lived with him and would frequently be with Mr. Benner when he patrolled the floors of the building.
One of my greatest sensory memories was walking from the Professional Building past Cappello’s Food Market located on the corner of Second and North Market streets. The bakery there was truly a downtown Frederick institution. The aroma of the baking pastries and cakes would even penetrate into cars stopped for traffic on North Market Street. If you walked across the street to Allen’s — “The Sweetest Smelling Corner in Frederick” — you could smell the fragrance of perfume that would intentionally whiff into the air to lure customers.
Thanks to Bryan Voltaggio, the grand old lady of the 200 block of North Market Street is again alive with people, socially distanced, of course. This stately structure will continue to be guarded by the solid brownstone wall matching the building face. With complete access on all four sides, the building stands alone blending into the trees and background of downtown Frederick. And while hungry patrons will again enjoy fine dining, I am certain the spirits of Doctors B.O. Thomas, L.T. “Reds” Davis and the many other medical professionals that called the “Professional Building” their office will add to the historic ambiance of the building.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a native of Frederick and bowled on a youth league team sponsored by Cappello’s Food Market and was very fond of Cappello’s pastries.
(3) comments
Nice article, Chip. I went there as a little kid in the early 60's to see our dentist, Dr. Edward Andochick. I fell asleep on my first visit (still do on occasion). After the appointment, if you did well (and maybe even if you didn't) he'd give you a slip of paper good for an ice cream cup redeemable at the pharmacy downstairs!
In another city, but the same time frame, another "grand dame" building called the Medical Arts Building, where my dad was a dentist for 40+ years among doctors, which served as the only hospital after the hospital burned, historic in its own right, was torn down without discussion or ceremony and replaced on its prominent corner with a nondescript convenience store and parking lot. This happens other places. Since the day the city was ransomed to save it, people here have cared about its history and architectural treasures.
Great article Chip. You brought back many fond memories of growing up here. I too went to the Professional Building for doctor and dentist visits. My grandfather was a Baker at Capellos. As the saying goes, “those were the good ole days”.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.