I am a “Happy Johnny” kid. Long before Bob Miller or Tommy Grunwell, me and hundreds of Frederick County kids and cows grew up listening to “Happy Johnny” Zufall each morning on WFMD.
WFMD began broadcasting from the Francis Scott Key Hotel at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1936. The News reported over 400 people in attendance for the ceremony and luncheon celebrating the initial broadcast of Frederick’s first radio station. WFBR Baltimore, WTBO Cumberland, WSVA Harrisonburg, Virginia, WJSV Alexandria, Virginia, were in attendance. WFBR provided an announcer and orchestra for the event.
WFMD became a CBS affiliate on March 21, 1943. I can recall listening to “It’s Sports Time with Phil Rizzuto” in the evenings and Arthur Godfrey during the day. Some announcers from the past were Ed Klitch, Bill Howard and a dear departed friend Jim Titus. When Jim Gibbons purchased the station, the “Great Grundune” Tommy Grunwell became the morning personality, and now Bob Miller as the “Morning Mayor.”
In 1960, WMHI at 1370AM went on the air. Some of the radio personalities I remember were John Stab (also an owner), Fran Little, Gene Smith and Al Soper. Where WFMD was country, bluegrass and some popular, WMHI catered to the popular music of the day. The license was for a “daylighter” which only allowed broadcasting essentially during daylight hours. In the 1970s, the station assumed an FM channel and became Z-104, “Kemosabi Joe” became a popular on-air personality and launched “Christmas Cash for Kids” a fantastic on-air project that was carried on annually at WFMD. Over the years, “Kemosabi” has even stopped by WFMD to lend his continued support.
WMHI eventually changed the frequency to 820AM as a country station, though today it’s no longer a local station. Z104 ultimately became part of the WTOP radio stations group. John Staub went on to purchase WJEJ radio in Hagerstown. WTHU 1450AM came on the air in the Thurmont in the 1960s. As DJs, the station had my best friend Terry Keefer, Gary Jagow, familiar to many as a local band member, Denny “D” Cook, who went on to headline with the Hubcaps, and Randy Waesche, a good friend and eventual co-worker. WTRI 1520AM in Brunswick was owned and operated by “Country Frank” Mathos and later Bert Thornton.
Fortunately, WTRI was also a “daylighter” station to protect WKBW in Buffalo. “KB” was one of the most popular late night radio stations while cruising the “Circuit” in Frederick. Most nights in the summer, WFMD had Orioles baseball. “Cruisers” usually preferred music. After baseball and in winter months, Bill Snyder was on WFMD and played poplar music. He always signed off at midnight with what he called the most beautiful song in the world, “Cherish” by the Association. One night, Bill disappeared from the radio. Urban legend has it that he suffered from “open mike” disease and was never heard again.
A variety of 50,000 watt radio stations were listened by “circuit cruisers.” WLS and WCFL in Chicago and CKLW Windsor, Ontario were also popular. WCFL is probably the only AM station popular in the 1960’s still playing 60s music. Pat St. John of Sirius/XM 60’s on 6 was on CKLW and uses the radio station jingle on his show today.
Occasionally, you could hear “Cousin Brucie” from WABC or country giant WBT, “Big Trucks,” from Charlotte catering to the over-the-road, over-night truckers. While sitting at the Circle “S” or with windows down riding the “Circuit” you could hear a variety of music from some of the nation’s radio station giants.
One of my favorite stations was WBZ in Boston. I would listen to “Nightlight” with Dick Summer in my car and even at home. He was a different kind of DJ. He seemed to be talking to you rather than at you. He rarely played heavy rock and roll, but rather things such as “Sign of the Times” by King Richard’s Fluegel Knights.
Local music stations WFRE, Key103 and Eagle 106.9 are FM. Most of the big time radio stations of the ‘60s and ‘70s are now news-talk format, not a record to be had. WTHU 1450AM continues to provide the only oldies music locally. Sirius/XM ‘60s on 6 has saved those from the “Louie, Louie” generation, as Dick Summer calls us. Marylanders Mike Kelly, a Baltimore/DC air personality and Phlash Phelps, who once told me “Kemosabi” Joe wouldn’t hire him at Z104, along with Pat St. John and Dave Hoeffel have been joined by west coast radio icon “Shotgun” Tom Kelly to keep the music heard riding the “Circuit” alive and heard around the world. Even “Cousin Brucie” is back.
Hopefully, the two articles I have written on the “Circuit” night life bring a smile and memory in a time of worry and concern. And for those that didn’t grow up in Frederick or are simply not old enough, see what you missed! Stay Healthy and Be Safe.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a Frederick native and a member of the “Louie, Louie” generation who still enjoys 60’s music and vintage Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.