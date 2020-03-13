Fred Schwab was born on March 13, 1925. He died in 2008. I write because I appreciated, loved and respected the man. We are not a warm and fuzzy family. Since he was my only uncle (Dad was an only child), I just thought that was normal — until I met my wife’s family.
She has 23 aunts and uncles, and they’re always hugging and kissing each other. It took some time to get used to that, but I think it’s a better way to live. At least in my experience, I have found that the “greatest generation” from which my parents and Uncle Fred emerged — at least those of northern European extraction — were not a physically or emotionally demonstrative group. I don’t know. That’s just an observation.
In any event, I can’t say I knew Uncle Fred very well. He grew up during the Depression in the Bronx, where he starred in basketball at Evander Childs High School. He was widely recruited to play college ball as a 6-foot-5-inch center, with offers from City College of New York, Columbia, NYU and others. He had, however, met a girl from Pelham he had fallen in love with while in high school. She had moved to western Pennsylvania, so he decided to attend Niagara University and became the second leading scorer in school history after Calvin Murphy. As he got older, we talked sports. He sometimes reminisced, and I remember his hatred of Al and Dick McGuire, two other NYC stars he called “the dirtiest SOBs” he ever played against.
More significantly, I think was the fact that Uncle Fred fought in the Second World War and was a prisoner of war for almost two years after the invasion of Italy in 1943. After defeating Rommel in North Africa in early ’43, Churchill was eager to open a front in Europe and viewed Italy as the “soft underbelly” of the Axis. It wasn’t that soft. The Italians, heavily reinforced by the Germans who put Mussolini back in power after he had been briefly overthrown by a partisan uprising, beat back this first invasion.
Fred didn’t talk much about the experience of battle, although he did say that the opening scene of “Saving Private Ryan” with many of the American soldiers being killed before they left their amphibious landing crafts was very realistic. Luckily (being 6’5”) Fred managed to scurry up the beach and leapt behind a fallen tree. A German soldier was also sheltering there, and he promptly shot Uncle Fred in the stomach.
Fred was a POW in Bavaria for the remainder of the war. He “recovered” from his wounds and worked on a farm. He remembered being kicked often by the old German who managed the local POWs who did the heavy farm work for which there were no able-bodied men about. He said he was treated well by the farm wife, who had a son serving on the Eastern front. Fred’s surname, Schwab, is related to the word “schwaben,” which is German for Swabia, the old name for part of Bavaria. Schwab is essentially “Smith” or “Jones” in that part of Germany, and since Bavarians are often dismissed as uncouth oafs by northern Germans, there is actually a caricature of a “Freddy Schwab” that is something like an American redneck!
In any event, my great-grandfather emigrated in the 1890s from the very region his grandson was kept as a POW. Small world. Fred later wrote a memoir of his experience that was never published but which I started to help him edit while I was in graduate school. According to that memoir, he lost his virginity to the farmer’s daughter. Truth is sometimes stranger than fiction.
One day, Fred woke up and the guards were gone. In fact, all the local people were gone! He started walking toward what he thought was the nearest city, finding some other POWs along the way as well — hundreds of very gaunt prisoners who wore pajama-like clothes and spoke no English. Survivors of the Holocaust. My grandmother received a letter in June 1945 telling her that Uncle Fred was alive. It was the first word that family had from Uncle Fred since his capture in September 1943. The family was, to put it mildly, quite relieved.
Uncle Fred signed to play professional basketball with the Fort Wayne (later Detroit) Pistons, but he came back a 155-pound shell of his former self with frostbitten feet. He couldn’t run like he once did and he wasn’t as strong under the boards. He ended up marrying Aunt Jane the summer he returned, the girl he went to Niagara University to be near, and he never told her about the girl in Germany until he wrote his book. She cried; she had always thought they had been each other’s first. That was important at one time. Fred had an almost pathological hatred of sauerkraut until his dying day, as it was the basis of his diet for more than 18 months.
Fred ended up becoming a high school social studies teacher in Corry, Pennsylvania, for over 30 years. He coached the basketball team briefly, but like many elite athletes, he grew easily frustrated when the boys couldn’t do easily what had come so naturally to him. He had four children: a girl who died shortly after birth and three sons. He never spoke about the war until he had written that book and I helped him with it. At that point, his wife had died and the early stages of Alzheimer’s had begun to ravage his mind.
While I never felt that I knew you very well until those last couple of years, I’m glad we shared them, Uncle Fred. I love you and I appreciate your sacrifice for us all. I hope to see you again.
David E. Staveley writes from Monrovia and can be reached at destaveley@gmail.com.
