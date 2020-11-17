As we age, nothing quite replaces friends you’ve known since childhood and that special bond you share. For most of us those shared experiences, for better or worse, have influenced who we are as adults.
If we’re lucky enough, sometimes we make friends as adults who also influence our lives in unexpected ways. For me, one such person came in the form of Jonathan Grife, who simply preferred to be called Jon. Many in Frederick, Myersville, Middletown and beyond knew him as Dr. Grife, a caring and talented surgeon who served our community for more than 20 years. He was also one of the most unassuming, unpretentious and down-to-earth human beings one could meet. A gentle giant; with his large frame and infectious smile.
If Jon could rule the world, I believe his first decree would be that we must all be equal. Like many in the medical field, he believed in medicine and helping people. He wasn’t in it for personal gain or status, but because he actually wanted to make the world a better place. His emotional intelligence and compassion were off the charts.
Jon passed away in September 2016, and at his service, his brother David commented on how if Jon had won a million dollars, he would’ve given it all away. Don’t doubt it for a minute.
I decided to write about Jon in part because he deserves this praise, but also because his wife Kathie, also a dear friend, recently sent me an article clipping from one of Jon’s letters to the editor entitled, “Responsibility Stares Back at You,” published right here in The Frederick News-Post. Kathie estimates the publication date around 2008 or possibly 2003. If you ask me, it could have been written yesterday as it addresses the idea of our “collective responsibility” in which Jon admonishes that, “No man is an island. We are all collectively responsible for the environment that we live in. No one can stand back and say they’re innocent. That is foolhardy.” In another section, he cautions us, “When our hearts are filled with prejudice and bigotry and small-mindedness, we are guilty. When we cheat and steal, we are guilty. When we hide behind labels such as conservative and liberal, we are guilty. … When we blame everything on someone else, we are guilty.”
In Jon’s final paragraph he finds an unlikely connection between two visionaries hundreds of years apart, scientific wunderkind Isaac Newton and unconventional musical artist Lou Reed with the following: “Isaac Newton said that ‘every action has an equal and opposite reaction.’ Lou Reed said ‘when you spit in the wind it comes right back at you.’ We have the power to change the world. If we reject hatred and start learning and teaching values, there may come a time when we won’t need to look for someone to blame.”
As we come into the final 45 days of an incredible year riddled with extraordinary challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges to racial injustice, a contentious election and economic challenges among other things, I can’t help but find Jon’s words both troubling yet ultimately reassuring. I hope those words resonate with you as well, as we move into the holiday season and reassess who we want to be both as a community and a nation going into 2021.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. He admits that he needs to listen to more Lou Reed and believes that Isaac Newton was definitely a rock star in his own right. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com
(1) comment
Beautifully said. Thank you.
