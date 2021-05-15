The Grand Old Party, in its continued subservience to former President Donald Trump, reduced itself to a sour echo of the recent ugly past. In so doing, it has dealt a severe blow to the honored two-party system that has served the country well since the Civil War.
The purge of third-ranked chair of the House GOP Conference Committee, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney, is an unvarnished coup sanctioned by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He offers himself as principal political lapdog to Trump, presumably hoping to become House Speaker if the Republicans regain the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections.
McCarthy has endorsed a staunch Trump defender, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, to oust Cheney, although Cheney by several reckonings has been a stronger conservative voter than Stefanik in the House, despite Cheney’s fierce denunciation of Trump as a single-minded self-promoter.
Cheney has taken on the role of rallying point for fellow House Republicans to demonstrate their fealty to democratic principles in the Constitution, including fair and honest elections, now under open assault by Trump, as he asserts the 2020 election was “rigged” against him.
McCarthy defended his call for ousting Cheney from a party chairmanship by saying “any member can take any position they believe in,” but “what we’re talking about is a position of leadership. As conference chair, you have one of the most critical jobs as a messenger going forward.” He left no doubt he believed the proper message was to support Trump unquestioningly, adding irritably that he had “had it” with Cheney’s outspoken anti-Trump rebellion.
A number of other Republicans in the House have defended Cheney on her forthright defense truth-telling within the party. On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said: “It just bothers me that you have swear fealty to dear leader or you get kicked out of the party. It just doesn’t make any sense.”
In any event, no other prominent GOP figure of stature has emerged so far to offer a strong alternative to Trump, who takes on to himself the role of titular leader, riding the rigged election allegation for what it’s worth. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah recently reminded a booing party conference in his own state that he was its 2012 presidential nominee.
No surviving Republican hero remains of the stature and popular appeal of the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona. He is best remembered for leaving his sickbed at home to cast the deciding vote for the Obamacare health law many his party sought to kill.
McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, has emerged since his death as an active political figure in Arizona, carrying on his reputation and efforts for independent-minded political interests. Last month, it was reported she was being vetted as a Biden ambassador to the United Nations.
In an interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN, she spoke of her husband’s close ties with Joe Biden in the Senate, and their ability to work together across the aisle. Asked if she would serve in the Biden administration if offered a job, McCain replied she was ready to undertake any task the new president might propose to her.
As of now, though, the GOP, in clinging to the Trump Titanic, reveals itself to be a pathetic shell of its former pillar of forthright conservatism and honor. Who beyond Liz Cheney will rise to the task of restoring that noble reputation?
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
