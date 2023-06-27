As I approach my 61st year, like many others my age, my mind is easily swayed by the magnetic field known as “retirement.”
Yes, I’ll be emphasizing the word “retirement” throughout this column because it’s not our parents’ “retirement” anymore. Instead, it takes on many different forms these days, somewhere between myth and reality.
Some traditional views of “retirement” portray people on yachts, playing golf, deep-sea fishing or traveling to exotic places 24/7.
Frankly, I stink at golf and don’t eat fish in the first place, so that whole marketing approach falls flat on its face with me.
This epicurean perception, or what I call The Vortex of Leisure, is perpetuated of course by the financial industry that wants you to believe that you need to save a gazillion dollars by the time you’re 65 years old without having a stroke in the process.
You see these articles all the time professing how much you should have saved by the time you’re 30, 40, 50 or 60 years old.
For example, by the time you’re 60, there’s a general consensus that you should have saved about eight times your annual salary if you want to “retire” comfortably. Ten times by the time you’re 67.
This, of course, is based on a somewhat antiquated notion that you’re just going to go cold turkey and never work again the rest of your life, so you have to live only on what you’ve saved.
Are we really that bored with our lives that there’s nothing else we want to do after we “retire”? Do people just hate making money? I don’t.
They say that if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.
Now, not to judge here, but my guess is that doesn’t exactly apply to a lot of people. Some subscribe to what I’ve heard characterized as the “Golden Handcuffs” — the idea that you just do your time, and you’ll get what’s coming to you.
Granted, certain circumstances and responsibilities in life compel us to make compromises. I have, but after those compromises, don’t you still have any dreams? Dreams are not just for the younger generation.
So instead of “retirement,” I like the idea of a second act, a third act or even a fourth act.
I’m not worried about saving a gazillion dollars by a certain age, because I have a few acts left in me due to my eternally curious DNA.
However, I do like the idea of being financially independent enough to pursue the dreams remaining on my checklist (and I have a few).
I guess I still want to put my little notch in the cosmos, and some of that inspiration comes from people like the great writer Nikos Kazantzakis, author of “Zorba the Greek” (1946) and “The Last Temptation of Christ” (1955). Kazantzakis wrote all of his great works in the last 10 years of his life. He died in 1955 at 74 years old.
So, I like to think I have a lot left in the tank when I think of Nikos.
The reality is that there is no longer a monolithic definition of “retirement.” Those of us on the precipice of these “Golden Years” should think about how we want to redefine “retirement” and stop believing we have to fit into some stereotypical category as a retiree or senior citizen.
Maybe the only remaining lasting truth about “retirement” is having more time to count your blessings. Now, that’s something that I can look forward to.
Ginebra embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
