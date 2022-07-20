Frederick County is a great place to live. We have it all: open spaces and agriculture, scenic rivers and trails, historic and vibrant towns, destination sites, and wonderful neighbors and businesses. United Way’s ALICE Report (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), however, identifies transportation as a major barrier for ALICE in our beloved community.
Last year, United Way of Frederick County received a grant to launch a pilot program we call Ride United. In just 10 months of exceeding all programmatic expectations, our Frederick County neighbors in need have received over 3,700 free or discounted rides. These rides provided access to food, employment, education, economic stability programs, health care, legal services, libraries and vaccinations and testing.
Ride United has yielded invaluable information about just how impactful a flexible transportation system can be. ALICE households don’t have a safety net for emergencies. They work but still cannot afford a basic cost of living. Ride United has given ALICE households a valuable tool on their pathway to financial stability.
What was the single largest ride need? By a wide margin, access to jobs topped the list. We have also seen significant growth in use by individuals and families within the substance use rehabilitation community who are working hard to recover and rebuild.
Meaningful stories have come from Ride United users and our nonprofit partners. A young homeless client at SHIP (Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership) of Frederick County struggled with transportation barriers, needing to get to school, work and shelter. Ride United allowed access to a local hotel with rides to and from school and work. His grades and work reliability immediately improved.
Another user was unable to drive due to an accident and constant pain. She needed reliable, accessible transportation to and from her medical appointments and to her children’s school activities. Ride United met these needs within her limited budget.
Earlier this year, United Way expanded Ride United to all individuals who have served in the United States military. A local veteran said Ride United was a life saver for him because the local bus system doesn’t begin operating in the Westview area until after his start time at work. Before Ride United, he used cabs costing nearly a half-day’s salary. He can now save money to purchase a car.
Pilot programs only last a fixed amount of time. They are temporary experiments and meant to come to a conclusion. Ride United has transitioned to a formal assessment period to analyze collected data, learn lessons, and determine the ongoing viability of the program. Thanks to funding from Frederick County government’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) program, we’re able to keep the program active during this assessment period. We will focus available rides on veterans, vaccinations and testing, and access to the rider’s closest library, as well as for the most vulnerable clients who receive services from the nonprofit community.
None of this success would be possible without funders willing to support United Way’s pilot experiment. Thank you United Way Worldwide, Ausherman Family Foundation, and Frederick County government for your enlightened understanding and dedication to positive outcomes for ALICE households!
Additionally, we have always appreciated the outstanding and dedicated staff at 211 and the Mental Health Association. Ride United has proven again the massive, positive impact that their team has on our community. 211 has been on the front lines of the Ride United project fielding the calls, answering the questions, and scheduling thousands of rides. As call volume surged to unanticipated volume, their support, productive ideas, and teamwork has propelled Ride United to success. Thank you to all these unsung heroes.
Finally, because of this pilot experiment and collected data, we have an even greater awareness of the challenges so many in our community face every day. Whether night work, mobility challenges, childcare drop-offs, or locations without access to a local bus stop, we now have deeper understanding of how every person’s transportation needs are unique, and that a transportation system is complex and ever-changing. Ride United will only be successful in partnership with Frederick County’s Transit system. Our intention is to supplement Transit to meet the growing needs of our community. We look forward to keeping the lines of communication and information-sharing open.The Frederick News Post’s editorial entitled “We must give Ride United program a much-needed boost” did an amazing job of explaining the merits of mobility for our hardworking families. After showing that most rides take employees to their jobs, perhaps local businesses can envision even more productive and dedicated employees who, in turn, spend less time on transportation and keep more of their wages in their pockets to support their families. United Way has this vision, and we encourage both public and private engagement to help sustain flexible transportation options for our local economy’s critical workforce.
The future is bright for Frederick County especially if we can work together to generate a transportation model that combines the efficiency of a fixed route transit system with the flexibility of a well-funded ride-share program. United Way looks forward to playing a significant role.
Ken Oldham serves as CEO of United Way of Frederick County.
