Frederick County is a great place to live. We have it all: open spaces and agriculture, scenic rivers and trails, historic and vibrant towns, destination sites, and wonderful neighbors and businesses. United Way’s ALICE Report (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), however, identifies transportation as a major barrier for ALICE in our beloved community.

Last year, United Way of Frederick County received a grant to launch a pilot program we call Ride United. In just 10 months of exceeding all programmatic expectations, our Frederick County neighbors in need have received over 3,700 free or discounted rides. These rides provided access to food, employment, education, economic stability programs, health care, legal services, libraries and vaccinations and testing.

