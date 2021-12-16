The recent announcement that the city of Frederick has purchased the Schaefer Building for the new Frederick Police Department headquarters is an exciting one with numerous benefits to the sworn officers and personnel of the agency, as well as the city’s residents.
Local elected officials and law enforcement leaders have been discussing the need to do this for a number of years now. The current location of the headquarters, adjacent to the Frederick County Courthouse, is inadequate in size and doesn’t meet the needs of the department.
Frankly, the Frederick Police Department deserves its own space. Having its own building will significantly enhance the visibility of the agency, which often was lost when it at the courthouse. The former Schaefer Building may also allow for expanded community engagement opportunities. For example, I attended the Citizens Police Academy several years ago and conference rooms or training facilities at the new facility may strengthen programs like that one or others to bridge any divide between the community and the police. Furthermore, by leaving its current office, this will also allow the courthouse staff and services to grow in the future as well.
The purchase of the Schaefer Building for the new police headquarters is the right decision for many reasons. First, it is located downtown. When the Board of Education was looking to find a new location for its headquarters, there was a push to find a property downtown — from an economic standpoint. In theory, if an organization or company has its employees downtown, those workers would not only be within walking distance of restaurants, shops and services they may need, but also benefit such local businesses. The same argument was being made when the Department of Social Services actually departed downtown (specifically, the same Schaefer Building we are discussing here). There was a concentrated effort to keep that government agency downtown for that and other reasons. They ultimately relocated further north on Market Street outside the historic district and downtown.
Another reason this was a good choice is because it provides an in-fill opportunity of an existing large office building in the central business district, instead of undertaking the construction of a new one somewhere else. Who knows how long the Schaefer Building would have sat vacant otherwise?
With the ongoing criminal activity in downtown and the problems that have been encountered by residents along and users of Carroll Creek Linear Park, the fact that law enforcement will have a significant presence just one block from the waterway and one of Frederick’s best destinations is a good thing.
And finally, the new headquarters will be situated with easy access to major highways, allowing for quick and efficient responses to almost any part of town, whether it is the Golden Mile to the east or Worman’s Mill to the north and parts south and east as well.
The early proposed site for the police headquarters, the former Trinity church property, had some negative points against it. First, it was an isolated location that would have disconnected our local police officers with the public. Second, in my opinion, there are many other more beneficial uses of that property, particularly since it is near Harry Grove Stadium. I have written about my thoughts on that in previous columns.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional, amateur photographer, event planner, avid traveler, and wannabe background actor. He writes from Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.