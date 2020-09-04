The travel service Expedia.com, based on customer search and booking trends, reports that 85 percent of Americans likely took a road trip this summer. No surprise that most of us were eager for a summer getaway that allowed for “social distance” and more than 3 ounces worth of Purell, both impossible on an airplane.
I love road trips. I typically take two or three long car excursions per year, just for the heck of it. Last fall, I purchased a 2007 Toyota Prius to support my gasoline-powered hobby. I looked at all kinds of vehicles—Mazda, Kia, Subaru, Honda—but settled on the Prius because of its fuel economy. Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about the environment. I was thinking about myself and all the dollars I’d end up saving at the gas pump.
The rear seats of a Prius fold flat, forming a space perfectly sized for my 5-foot-4 frame to lie down and sleep alongside two duffel bags. I outfitted my new vehicle with a tension rod and $15 worth of black fabric to block visibility from the front windows and a set of removable black window shades to cover the back windows. Voila! I’d created my own little camper a fraction the size of a van or RV.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a perfect opportunity for me to try out my new solo pod. Visiting far-flung friends and relatives, and sleeping on their couches, wasn’t an option for me in 2020. Instead, I overnighted in either hotels or the back of my car.
To minimize stops, my packing list expanded. I stockpiled an array of nonperishable food in my trunk: beef jerky, trail mix, peanut butter, saltine crackers, canned vegetables, cans of soup, packets of tuna fish. I tucked three gallon-sized jugs of drinking water behind the passenger seat, placed a stack of eight cotton facemasks in my glove compartment and a large dispenser of hand sanitizer next to the driver’s seat.
Pre-COVID, I usually drove 350-400 miles a day, which takes about six or seven hours. In 2020 I drove as far as I safely could each day, adding 600-700 miles to the odometer in a span of 11-12 hours.
My daily reprieve from driving was a long walk or hike. Instead of visiting National Parks likely to contain crowds, I sought regional parks like Mill Stream Run Reservation in Ohio—a parcel of the state’s Metro Parks system. In Michigan, I did a segment of the North Country Trail, a 4,600-mile National Scenic trail that stretches from Vermont to North Dakota. In East Grand Forks, Minnesota I saw deer grazing along the Red River, and in Minot, North Dakota, I found the short, peaceful Woodland Trail behind a local golf course.
I don’t know how the other 85 percent of Americans enjoyed their 2020 road trips, but mine was fun. I spent time in nature, listened to hours of Podcasts I’d pre–downloaded onto my phone (my current favorites are ‘Yang Speaks’ and ‘Armchair Expert’), ate snacks and dropped countless crumbs into the crevices of the driver’s seat. Quarantined in my car, interacting with almost no one during my weeklong journey, not once did I feel lonely or bored.
The road was fun but also comforting. In this year of sickness, unemployment and social unrest, it was a relief to consult a map each day and see exactly what lay ahead; to have everything I needed to survive within an arm’s reach. Listening to the whine of passing semi trucks, beholding the vast open spaces of America, the world felt all right.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She currently spends her time in Maryland, Alaska or on the road. Email her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
