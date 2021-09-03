The rockets’ red glare takes on a unique manifestation on the 18th of this month in Mount Airy’s Old National Pike Park when NARHAMS, a local chapter of the National Association of Rocketry (NAR) holds its model rocket launches. The bucolic countryside will hear the distinct whoosh! of rocket motors at lift-off and enjoy seeing their glow as they reach heights of 1,000 feet or more.
NARHAMS (National Association of Rocketry Headquarters Astro Modeling Section), established in 1965, is the oldest continuously operating model rocket club in the United States. This September launch is a popular tradition with the club and is open to the public. What makes this particular launch unusual is that the latter half occurs in the evening.
Powered by various manufactured motors in varying power outputs, the rockets are launched electronically off rods that begin their flight straight and true. Each rocket motor’s thrust lasts for a predetermined time with a predetermined thrust. The rocket then coasts briefly, reaching its apogee (its farthest distance from earth) followed by a small charge that expels the nose cone and parachute attached to the rocket. In a few seconds, the rocket floats gently back to earth where it can be reloaded with another motor and flown again. Rockets participating in the evening launch will carry various illumination systems, like miniature LEDs, “light sticks,” and other systems. Hence the entire flight is visible from the dramatic lift-off, to majestic climb into the skies, to recovery.
Activities begin at the hill atop the Old National Pike Park at noon. There is no admission or entrance fee. Indeed, the launch is always open to non-club members who wish to fly or just watch. Those wishing to fly their rockets will sign in, and the rocket will be inspected to be certain it meets minimum NAR safety standards (virtually all commercial model kits are so designed.) Rockets intended for night flight must qualify during the daytime portion of the event. This is to assure that the rocket performs well enough to carry aloft its onboard lighting system.
The model rockets themselves reveal a remarkable variety or size and performance. Some of the smallest are no longer than your hand, and their simple design and construction make them popular with elementary school-age kids. Others are beautiful, accurate miniatures from space exploration and military rocketry. The August NARHAMS launch day saw, as an example, an excellent flying model of the Saturn V that took the Apollo 11 astronauts to the moon. Other rockets reflect the builder’s personal designs or are designed for model rocket competition. Some of the more powerful rockets are capable of carrying aloft video cameras, altimeters and accelerometers. Each launch event features quite an array of designs.
Model rocketry is often a family affair, with children and their parents flying their respective rockets. Some groups, like various Scout groups, have STEM programs involving rocketry. Age and gender are no barriers to the hobby. Some rocket enthusiasts compete in national and international competitions for maximum altitude, raw egg launch and recovery, spot landings, and more. I re-entered the hobby three years ago, at 71!
NARHAMS is especially supportive of new rocketeers. There is always someone there who is eager to give helpful advice, help prepare a parachute or fix a broken fin. Even with experienced rocketeers, there is the sharing of new technologies, design perspectives; a community of folks who want to make the hobby accessible and fun for any level. Not every rocket is a success. Sometimes a builder will misunderstand a concept and their rocket doesn’t perform as expected. There is always someone there to encourage the novice and explain what could have been done differently for a successful flight.
Not many of us can just pick up and go to Cape Canaveral or even Wallops Island for the latest NASA launch. And even though Elon Musk’s and Jeff Bezos’ launches get a lot of press, we are not typically invited to those. It’s on a smaller scale and without national news coverage, but you can be part of the thrill of the Space Age joining your neighbors and maybe some friends at a local model rocket launch. The physics are the same: gravity, drag, thrust, force equals mass times acceleration, the whole lot. It’s just on a smaller scale. Maybe you will be present at the early career of the next Robert Goddard, Wernher Von Braun or Neil Armstrong. See you there!
Go to https://1drv.ms/u/s!ApNK_pg7LsD3gP5vn_DoC3yGg94wjQ?e=QEYvjf for a photo and video from recent NARHAMS launches at Mount Airy. Double click on the still or video to view after you give it a moment to load.
Steve Lloyd is a retired college adjunct instructor living in Clover Hill. He may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
