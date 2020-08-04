Pandemics bring about large social changes. In the aftermath of the Black Death, parts of Europe abandoned the feudal system since fewer workers meant those workers could demand better working conditions. A Yellow Fever outbreak ravaged the French paving the way to both Haiti’s independence and France’s selling of the Louisiana territory. More recently, the misnamed Spanish flu in 1918 led many countries to establish a universal health care system and low-income housing. Epidemics shine the light on inequities in society.
As we continue to struggle with COVID-19, the virus has already illuminated many deficiencies in our society. Inadequate or non-existent medical insurance, low wages, mistrust in science, ineffective leadership and systemic racism just to name a few. George Floyd’s killing on May 25 affected the American consciousness in ways that previous killings had not. Although Mr. Floyd’s death was not the first, the nationwide reaction to it was different. There was more outrage than ever before. Whether this reaction is related to COVID-19 or not will be a question for historians to answer down the road.
In 1962, the author James Baldwin wrote, “The price of liberation of the white people is the liberation of the blacks-the total liberation in the cities, in the towns, before the law, and in the mind.” The first step toward this is the acknowledgment that racist practices and policies exist. (Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi is a great place to start, or if you want a shorter version because your COVID attention span isn’t great, Kendi’s collaboration with Jason Reynolds is also excellent.) Think of all this in a more personal way. Can you move forward with someone who has wronged you if they won’t even acknowledge that any wrong has been done?
If you insist that you are colorblind, haven’t a racist bone in your body, and aren’t responsible for laws and policies that preceded your birth, please take a step outside of your comfort zone for a minute. Imagine what it feels like for a Black child to look up at a statue of Robert E Lee, literally on a pedestal, and wonder why a man who fought for her ancestors to remain in chains is so predominantly displayed in her community. Envision how it feels to grow up in a country where your race is negatively portrayed on television, the news and in the printed word. Research the anti-drug and anti-crime legislation, even just from the 1980s forward, and see if you can figure out who is targeted, or perhaps more importantly, who isn’t.
Time will tell what lasting societal effects our current pandemic will have on us. Hopefully we can come together and finally get the virus under control (wear your mask!) before thousands more of our fellow citizens perish. And maybe, just maybe, we can acknowledge our past and our present in order to make the necessary changes for all of us to thrive and prosper. Years after Aaron Burr shot Alexander Hamilton he said, “Had I read Sterne more and Voltaire less, I should have known the world was wide enough for both Hamilton and me.” Now is the time to educate ourselves about the past and acknowledge the fact that there is room for all of us to do and be better in the future.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.