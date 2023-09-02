It was just a matter of time before choice became mandatory.

Last week, a federal judge denied a request by parents of students in Montgomery County to be able to remove their children from classrooms when books containing LGBTQ+ characters are read aloud.

shiftless88

So if your religion doesn't believe in math? Then what?

public-redux
public-redux

The bible says that pi equals 3 exactly rather than 3.14159.

public-redux
public-redux

The author seems blind to the enormous range of religious values. There is the Christian value that homosexuality is immoral and there is the Christian value that same sex marriages are sanctified by God. There is the religious value that abortion is immoral and there is the religious value that abortion is not immoral and is best decided upon by the pregnant person. If the author wants religious values taught in public schools, I assume he means even the ones he disagrees with.

Any parent that limits religious instruction to 1-2 hours per week is sending the very clear message that religion isn’t very important. I grew up in a very religious family. We prayed before and after meals and before bed. We had devotional lessons and discussions almost every day after dinner. We went to church and Sunday school and youth groups. We discussed the sermon during Sunday lunch. We read the Bible every day. Religion mattered to my parents, which is why they did not want government mucking about in it. Government sponsored prayer in schools? No way, no how. I truly do not understand these “conservatives” who think more government is the answer to their religious concerns.

The author also seems blind to the broad diversity within secularism. There are secular socialists, secular progressives, secular moderates, secular conservatives, secular RWNJs. But when it comes to government, most secularists, by far, are religious secularists. Like my parents.

mikebinkley2022

In the end, the author is upset that children might be exposed to people who are different than them and that teachers may encourage children to treat those people with respect.

Treating someone with respect should not conflict with someone's religion.

Piedmontgardener

Mike, Mr. Thomas is using his religion to demand censorship of content. The goal of the "parents' rights" movement is to utilize religion to force secular insititutions to bend to their beliefs.

olefool
olefool

Preachers and Politicians...... WOW, these people ought to go to Margaritaville and chill...

Hayduke2

Mike and Piedmont - [thumbup][thumbup]

