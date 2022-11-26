As I watched the raging harangue from the hate-filled right-wing mob in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 I was struck by the chant, “The Jews will not replace us.” The only response I could conclude was “Here we go again.”
I grew up in a 1950s lower middle-class Jewish family in New Jersey, in a town pleasantly divided among Jews, Catholics and Eastern Orthodox Christians, with minimal friction among them. To witness the growing concern among Jews about antisemitic incidents around the country makes me wonder why antisemitism has become a cause ce’le‘bre.
I have never understood why Jews annoy some people. Through high school, before leaving for college, I was never aware of the historic stereotypes and resentment of Jews: living in confined communities, pushy (whatever that meant), crafty and successful in business, (“don’t let them jew you down”) and too smart for their own good.
What is going on today in the United States is not good-natured stereotyping. Recently, Brooklyn Nets basketball star Kyrie Irving posted a link on Twitter about the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” including outlandish claims that the Holocaust never happened.
This month, Kanye West, the rapper, business owner and cultural icon to some, made antisemitic comments on television and on social media regarding Jewish “control” of media and finance. Social media has made it easier to circulate hate speech, and that means outbursts like West’s, in which he posted on Twitter that he would “go def con3 “on Jewish People” to get more attention. (Defcon is an abbreviation for Defense Readiness Condition, used by the U.S. Military. It is a ranking system used to measure safety alerts, with the most serious signaling nuclear war.)
Antisemitism is one of the longest-standing forms of prejudice, and those who monitor it say it is now on the rise in America. This month, the FBI warned of a serious threat to synagogues in New Jersey. Other incidents of antisemitism, reported by the Anti-Defamation League, just this month include:
- Antisemitic propaganda was distributed on the campus of the University of Tennessee.
- Swastika graffiti was located in a residence hall at the University of Delaware.
- Swastika graffiti was located at the Whalen Center for Music on the campus of Ithaca College.
- Antisemitic graffiti was located at two Jewish schools in Lakewood, New Jersey.
- In Brooklyn, New York, an individual threw water and garbage at an elderly Jewish man.
- In Lynnbrook, New York, swastikas and racial slurs were carved into a tree at a middle school.
- A bomb threat was called into the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit’s Jewish Academy.
Jews are hardly the only marginalized religious and racial group being socially, emotionally and physically abused. Other groups are tormented by extremist groups including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and 3 Percenters. Those groups are obsessed with the idea that the United States is growing less white and less Christian.
Muslims have been harassed and attacked by a collection of extremist bigots and racists since being falsely accused of supporting the attackers on 9/11. Chinese and other Asian-Americans have been similarly abused as a result of COVID. The treatment afforded Native Americans requires no updated documentation about abuses and false promises. As noted on a popular bumper sticker: “If you trust the government, ask an Indian (Native American.)
The recent attack against LGBTQ adherents and others in a Colorado Springs social club should remind everyone that all of us are threatened by evil forces beyond our control.
The folksinger Melanie, said at one time, “White could be beautiful, but mostly it’s not.” It gets harder to disagree with that sentiment.
In the play “1776,” John Adams asks, “Is anybody there, does anybody care?” Well, do we?
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He pets every dog in Frederick. He writes from Frederick. Email him at jaytop45 @gmail.com.
