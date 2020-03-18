The Board of Education’s debate over whether to close Sabillasville Elementary pits the government’s interest against those of parents, students and teachers. FCPS is concerned that keeping the school open costs too much and isn’t equitable since its small size doesn’t allow it to offer the same programs or staffing as other schools. Most Sabillasville parents like the school’s size and sense of community, are pleased with their children’s academic results and want the school to remain open.
Fortunately, Maryland’s charter school law allows regular public schools to become charter schools.
Before explaining how converting to a charter school could help, it’s important to examine the concept of educational equity, which appears to be FCPS’ main concern. A common definition of equity is that all students should receive the same educational opportunities based on their needs.
Equity doesn’t mean all schools or student outcomes have to be identical, which would be impossible. It does mean, for example, that it’s fair to spend more money to educate special education students, since they require additional support to reach the same standards. However, it’s possible to take the idea too far. French politicians became so enamored with the idea of equity they considered banning homework since some children got more support from their parents than others, providing them with an advantage.
That brings me back to Sabillasville, which, according to Maryland’s standards, appears to be providing a better education than most schools. It received a five-star rating — the highest possible — and is in the 92nd percentile in the state. Most parents there believe the current arrangement is meeting their children’s needs. Those facts plus the research showing that disadvantaged students tend to perform better in smaller schools makes it hard to accept FCPS’ reasoning that keeping the school open creates an academic equity issue. FCPS misused the concept of equity as a false justification for closing the school — a decision that it is now revisiting.
FCPS is also concerned that the school is too expensive to operate, but closing the school saves about $500,000, which is a drop in the bucket in the school system’s $683 million budget. The LYNX program at Frederick High gets an extra assistant principal and four “LYNX advocates” above and beyond what other high schools receive. Would it be fair to close Sabillasville Elementary when Frederick High School gets nearly as many extra positions as Sabillasville has on its core teaching staff?
FCPS is spending millions to reduce class sizes at other schools, so what sense does it make to close Sabillasville for such little savings? As long as its academic results remain strong, why punish the school for having the smaller classes that FCPS wants for its other schools? Should Sabillasville’s students be transferred from their high-performing school just because FCPS prefers a different staffing and instructional model than Sabillasville’s successful approach?
Research suggests that the class size reductions at the other schools aren’t big enough to make a difference, but Sabillasville’s classes are below the threshold that showed benefits for kindergarten. Research also shows that being in a smaller school tends to provide greater academic advantages than having smaller class sizes.
Charter schools were created to give parents and teachers more control than the government over what educational options are available in their communities. If it became a charter school, Sabillasville could stay open as long as it remained academically successful and its budget balances. In addition to guaranteed funding from FCPS, charter schools are eligible for outside grants. Once it became a charter school, Sabillasville wouldn’t be limited to enrolling students from within its assigned district, and would likely grow as parents attracted to its small size enrolled their children.
Charters get to control their own staffing levels, so Sabillasville could continue to operate with its current staff. FCPS’ equity concern goes away because parents would voluntarily enroll their children and there’s no requirement for charters to mirror the offerings available in other county schools. Charter school teachers gain greater instructional freedom and remain FCPS employees with their salaries, benefits and pensions intact. Once a child enrolls in the charter school, he or she is guaranteed a spot until aging out of the school, eliminating parental concerns about redistricting.
At their school meeting, Superintendent Terry Alban wouldn’t tell Sabillasville’s parents how many students the school would need in order to stay open, nor was she open to allowing out-of-district transfers to increase enrollment. Fortunately, the Board of Education shared parents’ concerns and voted to consider other options. To guarantee its survival, Sabillasville’s parents and staff should give serious consideration to becoming Frederick County’s fourth charter school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.