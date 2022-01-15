On Jan. 6 the Board of Education hosted a meeting with the Frederick County delegation. Of prime importance to the legislators was the investigation by the Department of Justice into the overuse of seclusion and restraint with our special education students in three of our programs. This is understandable as they are the body that provides a sizable amount of our funding. Many of their questions centered on when we, the members of the Board of Education, knew about the investigation. Although it was initially to begin in the fall of 2020, the investigation did not officially begin until August 2021 and the Board was notified in early September.
While addressing concerns from the delegation members, I made a statement about FCPS not doing anything illegal with past use of seclusion and restraint. This was one of those moments I wished I could take back my words. It was quickly pointed out that the DOJ did find our use of these measures “unlawful.” While I was technically correct, in that seclusion and restraint are not illegal or against the law in Maryland, the DOJ’s finding was that the degree to which these practices were employed in FCPS is unlawful or prohibited. And just because you can do something, does not mean you should.
If we stop for a moment, we can think about practices that were once commonplace in our public schools which would now be unthinkable. Corporal punishment was not banned in Maryland’s schools until 1993. Wearing a dunce cap, writing lines on the board as punishment, or standing in the corner, are punishments that, thankfully, are no longer used. Staff and high school students used to be able to smoke cigarettes on school property. Students were often tracked and segregated in a variety of ways, and many students that today attend class together would never even have met. Society and our public schools evolve with the times, albeit often not quickly enough to help all of our students. We are learning from a number of students about how traumatized they were when subjected to seclusion and restraint.
A 2017 Maryland bill that required documentation and parent notification of these measures was referenced. The data was reported to the Maryland State Department of Education annually. Seclusion was already falling out of favor, as it became clearer that it could cause more harm than good for many students. FCPS had begun to employ alternate measures that would address student needs better, and the data shows the beginnings of a decline. We have opened two new buildings, Rock Creek School and Blue Heron Elementary, which are better adapted to address student needs.
At our joint meeting, it was mentioned that a lower level of past funding had contributed to the lack of staff necessary to successfully run our more specialized programs. Behavioral specialists are crucial, and their hiring is a required part of the DOJ settlement. A recent article in the Frederick News-Post pointed to the need for improved staff training.
Finally, if some of us seemed a bit defensive of FCPS, it is because we know that we have caring, dedicated staff members who are being vilified in the public square. Teachers, instructional assistants, and administrators were all trying to do the best they could in stressful situations. I could go on and on giving examples of what they deal with. I recommend trying their job before passing judgement. We do need substitutes.
Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe stated that FCPS is “welcoming any outside organization that would like to come in, not only for oversight, but to give us additional recommendations to improve.” I could not agree more. We need to build trust with our students and the public, and we need to adequately support our staff with tools and resources. As a BOE member, I need to think more before I speak and to become better at supporting and overseeing the system. Our primary job is to help students, and on that we need to improve.
Karen Yoho is a member of the Frederick County Board of Education.
