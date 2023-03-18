Maryland‘s governor has put his foot on the accelerator, committing the state to ending sales of gasoline-powered car sales by 2035.
That’s just 12 years away — meaning kids who are in the first grade today won’t be able to buy new gas cars to celebrate the diplomas they get when they graduate from high school.
A “historic” achievement, environmental advocates called Wes Moore’s directive.
Indeed, it will be. Maryland seems to be the only mid-Atlantic state to join California in the fast lane to automotive electrification. Pennsylvania and Virginia aren’t following, citing fears that such a lane change would be hard for their populations to steer.
West Virginia hasn’t addressed the issue directly, but let it be known to all right now, here: This state doesn’t want to be left behind. There’s little to no talk about mandates on electric vehicles, and even less discussion about a big shift to renewable energy for any reason.
But the state is keeping up with the times.
In the West Virginia legislative session that ended several ago, lawmakers took two bold steps. They passed one bill to require state officials to identify viable sites to build new coal-fired powered plants. They passed another bill to come up with a list of good spots to put new natural gas electrical generation plants.
You could make some argument for the natural gas bill. The state has large reserves of the fuel source, but most of it is shipped out through pipelines to other areas. Keeping some of it at home could reduce the state’s dependence on coal.
And “dependence” isn’t an exaggeration. West Virginia gets 88.6 percent of its energy from coal, tops in the nation. Wyoming ranks second at 79.4 percent, Missouri third at 71.3. Maryland is way down the list, at 9 percent.
West Virginia is the second-leading producer of coal in the U.S., behind Wyoming. It has a significant lead over other Appalachian producers, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
It leads the Midwest’s largest sources, too — Illinois and Indiana. Maryland ranks 19th, with its Allegany and Garrett mines.
And West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-ranked producer of natural gas, behind Texas, Pennsylvania and Louisiana. Maryland’s natural gas production is negligible, and falling, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
(If you’re interested, some other interesting data: West Virginia gobbles energy. It ranked seventh in the country in 2020, with each person consuming 449 million BTUs a year. But Maryland, a far more urban state, ranked 43, with each person using 197 m-BTUs. Louisiana was No. 1, at 903, and Hawaii was 51, at 10.)
To get back to coal natural gas, their future, and the West Virginia Legislature, the last new coal-fired power plant 100 megawatts or larger to come on line in the U.S. was in 2013.
And a 2017 deal with China, which planned to invest $83 billion in West Virginia gas development, fell through between COVID-19 and subsequent cooling relations with the U.S. So, it doesn’t appear that many real estate agents are snooping around looking for new sites, despite the hopes of its lawmakers.
Maryland residents can moan and groan about their state lawmakers, but from my perspective, they’ve got a better grip on things than people making the rules in the Mountain State. They’re not clinging to yesteryear’s realities.
Not to drown in statistics, but West Virginia is the fifth-largest all-energy-source-producing state in the country, behind only Texas, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and Oklahoma.
But it’s near the bottom in many economic, health, educational and cultural category rankings in the U.S. That’s due to its own failures in leadership, and the continued exploitation of its natural resources by out-of-state interests.
So, go ahead and phase out gasoline-powered vehicles, Maryland. Send us your old cars. We’ll more than likely need them, and may be able to afford them, fuel them, repair them.
There are several good bridges available, ranging from I-81 near Williamsport to spans on Md. 34, U.S. 340, Md. 17 and U.S. 15. No tolls on any of them.
Dave Elliott is a small-farm vegetable grower in Hedgesville, West Virginia. He may need another pickup truck by 2035, if he’s still driving.
