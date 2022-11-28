This year, I got into deep rumination on the idea of Thanksgiving. What is the essence of this day of family, feasting and football, this speed bump between Halloween and Christmas? Some would argue that since the foundational Thanksgiving myth glosses over the contentious relationship between white colonists and the Wampanoag tribe, we should cancel the holiday altogether. But Thanksgiving itself isn’t the problem, rather our failure to acknowledge a full, nuanced picture of American history. Our past isn’t an endless cooperative feast; it’s full of death, disease and political upheaval. And yet, we give thanks, and celebrate the abundance and joy that exists alongside tragedy and conflict.
Then it came to me: sharing. Ultimately, Thanksgiving is about sharing. An estimated 55 million people traveled this past weekend, and many of us hosted or visited distant family members. Americans across the country opened their homes and shared a dining table with friends and/or family.
Sharing has been in the news recently. The current lack of affordable housing means more and more people are choosing to live together. One in four adults aged 24-35 live with a parent or other older family member, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Multigenerational households allow the older generation to “age in place” and help care for young children while the 24-35 set pay down college debt. Baby boomers are also living together at an increased rate; it’s estimated that 4 million women age 50 and over live in a household with at least two other 50-and-over women.
The benefits of living together aren’t just financial. Forming a shared household can be about “having a social connection that feeds the soul,” says Annamarie Pluhar, founder of the nonprofit Sharing Housing Inc, and author of “Sharing Housing: A Guidebook for Finding and Keeping Good Housemates.” Living with other people can take many forms; “co-housing” and “shared living” are broad terms that don’t necessarily refer to a back-to-the-land hippie commune.
I myself have always lived with roommates, and it is a business arrangement: Each individual pays their own money to rent a private bedroom and share a common kitchen, living room and bathrooms. I seek out roommates primarily because I can’t comfortably afford the cost of rent on my own apartment, but I also appreciate arriving home to a warm, lit-up house, and a conversation or meal with someone who may have initially been a stranger but is now an integrated part of my life, and would start to worry if I ever failed to come home.
America may be synonymous with freedom and independence, but our focus on autonomy has led to widespread depression, loneliness and isolation. The “American dream” of a big house cordoned by a white picket fence is an outdated, simplistic, increasingly unaffordable and unsustainable mythology. Human beings are wired to live in close-knit communities: tribes, villages, neighborhoods and houses that encompass grandparents, parents, siblings and extended networks of kin. It is only our vast landscape and post-World War II economic prosperity that have made it possible for so many American households (an estimated 1 in 4) to consist of a single person.
I think that America’s particular brand of isolation has made a lot of us forget the necessity of sharing. I know that for myself, living with roommates has been a lesson in both interpersonal skills and even, on a small scale, democracy — each individual must compromise within shared space and resources. Living under the same roof forces you to come to agreement with others whose quirks, habits and preferences are different from your own. You learn to ignore small annoyances in favor of overall household harmony.
Whether it was Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or just another day at work (like it was for many medical, service, retail or transportation industry professionals) I’m sure each of us found something to be grateful for this past weekend. If nothing else, give thanks that those distant relatives — whom you were very happy to see, of course, but whose divergent eating habits and political views were stressing you out — aren’t your full-time roommates.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now divides her time between Maryland and Alaska. You can reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
I rented a room in an Art Deco former hotel turned Dominican convent/“home for working women” and everything about it, to finding it (not advertised in any way except for the Madonna statue out front), from applying, to adapting to the lifestyles of diverse housemates, to playing a role in routines there was quite mindbending in ways someone 19 years old doesn’t have the experience to question. If I hadn’t married I’d have wanted to stay the maximum of seven years allowed by the week to week lease I signed. It assured a revolving cast of almost-room mates who shared the the amenities including rooftop pool. For those who preferred an optional chapel and communal breakfast experience, it was ideal. Now a protected building after an eighties’ scare.
