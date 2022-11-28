This year, I got into deep rumination on the idea of Thanksgiving. What is the essence of this day of family, feasting and football, this speed bump between Halloween and Christmas? Some would argue that since the foundational Thanksgiving myth glosses over the contentious relationship between white colonists and the Wampanoag tribe, we should cancel the holiday altogether. But Thanksgiving itself isn’t the problem, rather our failure to acknowledge a full, nuanced picture of American history. Our past isn’t an endless cooperative feast; it’s full of death, disease and political upheaval. And yet, we give thanks, and celebrate the abundance and joy that exists alongside tragedy and conflict.

Then it came to me: sharing. Ultimately, Thanksgiving is about sharing. An estimated 55 million people traveled this past weekend, and many of us hosted or visited distant family members. Americans across the country opened their homes and shared a dining table with friends and/or family.

I rented a room in an Art Deco former hotel turned Dominican convent/“home for working women” and everything about it, to finding it (not advertised in any way except for the Madonna statue out front), from applying, to adapting to the lifestyles of diverse housemates, to playing a role in routines there was quite mindbending in ways someone 19 years old doesn’t have the experience to question. If I hadn’t married I’d have wanted to stay the maximum of seven years allowed by the week to week lease I signed. It assured a revolving cast of almost-room mates who shared the the amenities including rooftop pool. For those who preferred an optional chapel and communal breakfast experience, it was ideal. Now a protected building after an eighties’ scare.

