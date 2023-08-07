It’s common knowledge among budget experts that the budget process is “broken.” Anyone who regularly reads this column knows about debt limits, government shutdowns, out-of-control spending and borrowing ... the list goes on.

Well, part of the problem is that almost 50 years since the last budget process reform, it needs a serious update. However, when we do that, let’s not miss the elephant in the room: Things would work much better if Congress agreed to follow its own rules.

Tags

(12) comments

Fredginrickey

Publicize the PAC contributors which are hidden from view, and maybe the public can see who is buying their elected officials.

Oh wait, de Rugy is a mouthpiece for the buyers

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

So, now de Rugy is pointing out the weaknesses on both sides? She's a mouthpiece by calling out congresscritters from both sides inability to follow their own rules and do their jobs? Never thought I would ever hear you admit that.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

She is part of the corruption of the process.

And yes, most everyone in Congress is on the take, thanks to lax campaign finance laws, both parties.

She’s a mouthpiece because she is paid by one of the worst donor offenders, but you know that, don’t you…for an example https://www.politico.com/story/2015/12/koch-brothers-export-import-216123

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Worst donor offenders? Do you really want to have the 🦬💩 Soros v. Koch discussion? It's merely a different position, and neither are the devil incarnate.

Report
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

@ Fredginrickey Aug 7, 2023 12:29pm

I could have sworn that you were anti corporate welfare, FGR. Did you read your reference? So what is it about corporate welfare that you now support? Which of Nobel Prize winning Economist F.A. Hayek's theories on free-market economics do you disagree with, and why?

Report
shiftless88

Congress has become more interested in politics than governing

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Balanced article that will be difficult to dispute, although some may try.

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

Would have been better if she'd perhaps named names.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

No, it's better that she laid blame broadly, since every time a vote goes along party lines is a clear demonstration of her assertions. You were correct above. Congress is more focused on politics than governance.

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

I guess my point is that there are members of both parties who basically gum up the works.

Report
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Yep.

Report
Blueline
Blueline

You don't need to, most are guilty. When someone is throwing money out of a window everyone will show up to fill their pouch.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription