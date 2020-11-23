There’s no doubt about it — 2020 has been a pretty crappy year for most of the world, and it’s not over yet. But if we remember to look in the right places, we can find faith-restoring points of light countering the most frightful darkness.
Beyond a seemingly larger than usual ration of bad news full of heartbreaking loss — loss of life, health, faith, innocence and income — there have likewise been extraordinary displays of generosity, selflessness, simple acts of caring and a steady supply of miracles, large and small.
Octogenarians, nonagenarians and centenarians — some of whom survived the Spanish flu epidemic 100 years ago — beat COVID-19 and reminded us just how great the Greatest Generation is.
Science stepped up and put its best brains on the case of crushing the beast; and business and industry did their part to rethink, retool and reprioritize operations to pitch in where needed, or simply to keep solvent.
Celebrities from all realms used their fame to reach out to a world in captivity, visiting us in our living rooms, on our laptops and phones, reminding us we’re not alone.
We regular folk did our part too, checking in on family, friends and neighbors, especially in the early days of the lockdowns, to make sure all was as well as could be, and to offer our services if needed.
When harsh racial realities once again began tearing our cities apart, voices of reason, across demographics and personal experience, stepped into the fray to offer compassion, optimism and blueprints to improvement.
Into this weary landscape, bitter politics took center stage. Vitriol was thrown around like confetti, followed by a period of suspense between Election Day and the announcement of results. It’s been a grueling test of our republic, but history has proven we’re generally resilient and adaptable as a nation. It’s going to take no small measure of hard work and open-mindedness on all sides to find ways to move forward, but if the world’s longest-standing democracy can’t do it, who can?
2020 has demanded patience in ways most of us have never been called on to practice. We’ve had to accept the reality of face coverings, social distancing, isolation and the paranoia of fellow shoppers convinced that everyone around them might be Grim Reapers.
Yet, we’ve also been given strange gifts in being able to help and support each other; to rise to the level of heroes while doing both already tough and dangerous jobs and commonplace ones; to put aside our own fears and grief in recognition that no matter how bad it is in our personal bubble, there are too many people who have it way worse. We’ve been given a challenge and an opportunity to look outside of ourselves, to unite with a world gone temporarily awry to do what good we can, even in the smallest of ways.
For all the bad news, it helps to remember there remains plenty to celebrate. Couples are getting married. Babies are being born. Children are learning. New businesses are thriving. Recoveries are not only possible, but happening. And, for all we’ve lost and continue to endure, there’s still so much for which to give thanks; and the more we do that, the better our chances of getting on with living, with strength, hope, and maybe healthy measures of peace and unity.
Woodsboro resident Susan Writer and her family wish all safety, health, and a Happy Thanksgiving. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. or visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
Outstanding editorial. Thanks for emphasizing the positive this year. I would also add more creativity has been imagined this year. From high school graduations at ski resorts using ski lifts to Keith Urban baking up the idea of drive in music concerts. It is always thrilling to see who steps forward with something different and exciting.
Log In
