I’m not a big fan of winter. All I want to do during this coldest, dreariest time of year is hibernate, so every evening I climb into bed by 9:30 or 10 p.m. There, I turn out all the lights and use a headlamp or small book light to read. The ambiance of a dark room, with spotlight on whatever story I’m engrossed in, adds an element of magic and theatricality to the reading experience.
Do I read books every night? Please—it’s 2022. Some nights (OK, a lot of nights) I watch Netflix on my laptop or phone instead. The Motion Picture Association’s 2019 movie-going survey found that more than 85 percent of children and 55 percent of adults view movies and TV shows on a mobile device, and surely those numbers have increased since the onset of pandemic lockdowns.
Filmmakers may lament that streaming services are ruining cinema, but I just see it as an evolution. We now watch shows and movies the same way we read books: alone, snuggled in bed or a comfy armchair. I do miss movie theaters — attending a midweek matinee, either solo or with a friend, was one of my favorite pre-pandemic pastimes — but it’s also fun to watch a movie whilst tucked into bed. Besides, just because you read or watch alone doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy discussing a novel, movie or TV series with other people afterward. That’s what book clubs and reddit platforms are all about.
On nights I do read, my bedside book collection includes The Book of Delights by Ross Gay, a collection of essays I got last summer at the C. Burr Arts library. The paperback wasn’t a typical library loan, but a gift — mine to keep as part of One Maryland One Book (OMOB), an annual program put on by the Maryland Humanities Council since 2008. ‘One Book’ is chosen from statewide recommendations sent in by librarians, teachers, and citizen readers. Suggested titles must fit into a certain predetermined theme, which for 2021 was Hope.
Gay is a poet, and his prose is lyrical and rich as he reflects on small joys like “Nicknames,” “Writing by Hand,” and “Pulling Carrots.” I’m slowly progressing, reading a few essays at a time, and though I missed out on the lineup of 2021 OMOB events (which included organized discussion groups and a virtual author tour), I at least have a sheet of thought-provoking ‘discussion questions’ included with my copy of Delights.
Last year was the first I’d heard of One Maryland One Book, and now I’m eagerly awaiting the pick for this year. 2022’s theme is New Beginnings, and last month the Council announced this year’s 10 top contenders (which are listed on mdhumanities.org).
Any method of encouraging people to read, and to talk with others about their reading experience, is commendable. Furthermore, OMOB seeks to “bring together diverse people in communities across the state through the shared experience of reading the same book.” It’s true that a work of literature—or a film, or really any work of art—can be a gentle sideways portal into the realm of politics. I doubt I’d have read “The Book of Delights” had I not been given a free copy; by reading the words and perspective of an author with an identity, background and experiences different from my own, perhaps I’m taking steps toward becoming a more compassionate person, one who’s able to see beyond my own narrow worldview.
At least, I hope so. Because I mostly feel like a big, lazy bear hiding under my covers until spring comes.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. Reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.