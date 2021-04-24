Out in Western Maryland, where cul-de-sacs, industrial parks and big-box superstores give way to forests, wildflower meadows and rocky streams, Hancock’s Panthers are on the endangered species list.
The struggling, shrinking little town squeezed between the Mason-Dixon Line and the Potomac River may soon lose one of the few things it can still call its own: Hancock Middle-Senior High School. With it would go the school’s football, basketball and baseball teams. The softball, volleyball and track teams would vanish, too.
The Hancock Panthers, losing numbers year by year, would be gone forever.
A Washington County Board of Education advisory committee recommended in March that the school be closed. This year, it has only 235 students, just 40 percent of its capacity. Its enrollment last year was 248 students, sitting at 42 percent of its desks.
It’s a trend many people think isn’t likely to reverse. So the plan is to bus Hancock’s students 16 miles down Interstate 70 every day to Clear Spring’s separate middle and high schools. The middle school there has about 350 students, the high school about 500, for a total of 850 — well over three times the number in Hancock’s combined school.
If the school board approves the consolidation, the Panthers will go extinct. The boxy, brick building they call their home will go dark and they’ll have no choice but to become Blazers, like their new Clear Spring classmates. It will be a sad day for them.
Their story wouldn’t be a new one. It’s been told all across the United States for at least the past 60 years as rural America has depopulated and urban America has grown. East and West, North and South, small towns have withered and died while cities and their suburbs have grown. The little schools have disappeared as their towns have faded away.
I was fortunate to grow up many years ago in one of those small towns and enjoy the tranquility and shelter it provided. It gave me and my friends an identity to claim and hold. It gave us a sense of place, a landscape we could navigate and find our bearings. It kept us safe, for a time, from worries about the wars of the world just out of sight, over the horizon.
And I remember how we could, and often did, show our city cousins how things should be done. I recall, especially, how we could show those big town boys how to play basketball.
I wasn’t even a teenager yet, but I got caught up in the news that the Milan Indians were mowing down the competition week after week as the tiny high school marched toward the 1954 Indiana state championship. When they finally toppled the monster Muncie Central Bearcats at the Butler University Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, every alfalfa kid in high-top canvas sneakers rejoiced.
Milan, in rolling Ripley County not too far from Cincinnati, had a population that barely reached 1,000. Muncie, upstate in the flatlands, boasted a count just short of 60,000. So there, you fancy pants city slickers. Don’t call us hicks. We can run with the big dogs. Sometimes we are the big dogs.
Milan’s story was such a good, happy-ending goober tale, in fact, that in 1986 Hollywood memorialized the achievement in a movie called “Hoosiers.”
But the tables were turned on me just six years later when, as a student at Daviess County’s Washington High School, our mighty Hatchets were chewed up by the nearby Odon Bulldogs and deprived of our plan to become the 1960 champs. It made no difference that we had, during the regular season, done much better than those Bulldogs and the neighboring Elnora Owls, Raglesville Rockets, Plainville Midgets and Epsom Salts. Our metropolis of almost 11,000 human beings was humbled by a bunch of farm boys bouncing balls in a little gym in a village of just 1,100 souls.
Every one of those schools is gone now, save for my Washington High School. WHS, as it turned out, actually swallowed up most of its rivals under the unrelenting pressure for cost-cutting in the face of late 20th century population loss. The towns are still there, mostly, but the people who live in them must go elsewhere not only to work and to learn, but for nearly all their other needs beyond a bed to sleep in and a table to eat on. They still call their communities “home,” but their roots aren’t as deep as their parents’ and grandparents’ were.
The story isn’t always all about decline and decay, however. Once in a while there’s a glimmer of hope.
Take Hancock, for example. It’s probably losing its Panthers, yes, but it’s gaining back some of the jobs it has lost as its small factories and retail stores closed their doors, one by one, over the years. Harvest Health and Recreation announced on April 14 that it will double its workforce there to 100 employees.
The Arizona-based company is tripling its capacity to grow medical marijuana, a product few if any Hancock workers ever dreamed of making a few short years ago. Who would have guessed?
And Steve White, Harvest’s CEO and co-founder, expressed concern about the loss of the Panthers. “In some manner, we would like to be involved in the effort to save our school,” the Hagerstown Herald-Mail quoted him telling local officials. White said local schools are needed to attract new employees and their families.
Yes, who would have guessed? A guy from Arizona?
Maybe, just maybe, Hancock will be one town that goes to pot and likes it.
Dave Elliott is a former journalist and now a farmers market vegetable grower in Hedgesville, West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.