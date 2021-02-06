Today two boys knocked at our door and asked if we’d like to have them shovel the snow from our driveway. Just two days before, in anticipation of this alleged Snowmageddon, I brought the snowblower and our generator up to our porch.
Both engines had been checked, fuel had been purchased, we were ready to go. As I spoke with the negotiator of the two, my wife coached me, suggesting that it would be good to give the kids the job. I was a little conflicted. I actually derive some pleasure from using the snowblower. Its electric starter always fires up the engine at the first touch of the button. Once the engine is warm, it actually smells a little like every finely-tuned racing engine I’ve experienced.
But something about the kids’ earnestness convinced me I ought to let them clear the driveway their way, with shovels. They even had a bucket of salt for de-icing. We negotiated for a few minutes over the price. We were their first customer. Now, I wasn’t being a greedy homeowner trying to take advantage of two plucky lads. The negotiation came about because the lad thought I was suggesting too much. He finally accepted — reluctantly — my apparently generous offer.
My offer must have been motivational. Not only the driveway, but my sidewalks and even the porch were cleaned with surgical thoroughness. I would not have done as good a job with my snowblower. Their labors yielded a work of art. My wife stopped them just as they began to spread the salt. We only use the biologically safe snow melting salt because of our greyhound. They thanked us and journeyed to their next potential customer. I hope they made a fortune.
Seeing those two boys seizing upon this entrepreneurial opportunity made me think of my own introduction to entrepreneurship. As a boy, I knew that shoveling neighbor driveways meant I would have to use my dad’s satanic excuse for a snow shovel. This evil tool was a genuine family heirloom. It had been my grandfather’s coal shovel, used extensively in its raison d’etre, shoveling the black anthracite into his family furnace. That shovel, with nothing at all in it, easily weighed more than a man-sized shovelful of the wettest snow you can imagine. I would get tired just carrying the shovel around. No, after a thorough cost-benefit analysis, I scratched clearing driveways from my entrepreneurial opportunities.
Mowing lawns in the carefree days of summer seemed to offer more return on investment for my labors. I had no trouble building up my customer base, but soon realized I had low-balled my competition. This predicament became more apparent as the days grew hot and humid.
By late June, I was already complaining, planning to cancel my contracts so I could enjoy carefree days with my friends. My dad told me I’d made a bargain with my customers and I had to live with it. I knew that in my heart of hearts, but I still grumbled. I suggested to my dad that it didn’t help that he never sharpened the blades of our reel mower.
Indeed, it didn’t so much cut tall weeds so much as bend them over temporarily. Its open-faced blades were by contemporary OSHA standards, insanely dangerous. The cord used to start its contrary Briggs & Stratton engine routinely broke during a particularly strong pull; with two consequences: a painful pulled right arm and the time to adapt a new starting rope. My dad reminded me that it was fortunate for my profits that he didn’t charge me for using his mower and his gas. Good point.
Actually, the mower was self-propelled, so the only real downside to that work was its tedium, as well as the fact that most of my customers did not want me to mow the clippings. With blades no sharper than a butter knife, there were, thankfully, few clippings to accumulate. The heinous part of the job was, therefore, not mowing, but trimming the lawns where they met the sidewalk. Once again, I had to use dad’s tool: a pair of lawn clippers that were, if it was possible, even more dull than the lawnmower. By the end of the summer I had forearms like Popeye the Sailor. Not only did they not cut well, the grass would accumulate between the blades, forcing me to advance at a much slower pace. Truthfully, I may have done better pulling the grass with my bare hands.
Still, when the job was done, my customers paid me the agreed amount and always added a little tip. One family would also reward me with a huge glass of fresh-squeezed lemonade. I was so grateful for the lemonade the time laboring in the sun seemed worth it. The yards, I now know, weren’t that large and the $2.50 I charged seems laughable to me now, at 73 years old.
Those two boys who shoveled my driveway embarked on a valuable life lesson. It made me happy to provide that opportunity. When a smiling boy or girl rings your doorbell and offers to do some chores you’d rather not do, give them a chance. You might need to offer a little coaching along the way, but you will be helping a kid begin to understand how to be independent; how to make their way in the world. It’s really a sacred thing in a way, and it might make you smile — and remember.
Steve Lloyd, a retired college instructor and former historian for the Washington, DC Region Sports Car Club of America, writes from Clover Hill and can be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
(1) comment
I enjoyed the article and it reflected back when I was young and shoveled snow and mowed grass for my neighbors. I always thought when I got older kids would be around to do the same for me, but it never happened that way. I even asked a young boy one time to rake leaves for me. I offered him a $100 and his reply was, "my parents give me that much," and he didn't need to rake leaves to make money, so I ended up doing it myself at 73. So I learned in life what you might think will be the same when you grown up doesn't always happen. However, I did enjoy the article and hope that people read this and always give the young kids a chance if they asked. I know I would.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.