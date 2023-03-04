I’m in a quandary.
I’ve had my own part-time business for well over three decades. It’s been a terrific run, but changes within my client base have led to falling profits in the last couple years.
While fewer and smaller jobs should mean fewer hours spent over a toasty computer, there’re still plenty of moving parts when you’re your own boss.
Bookkeeping, billing, and the immutable monthly deadlines — which have dictated my family’s and my schedule since my business was born — persist, regardless of how much moola I’m pulling in for my time and effort.
Even before the decline in business, I’d been taking serious stock of how I want to spend my remaining years in the workforce.
I’ve already developed two new, far more flexible sources of income, which, combined, netted more than my business in 2022. That was nice.
The flip side, though, is that at an age when most people are looking to slow down a bit, I’m juggling three part-time jobs and putting in more hours than I have for quite a while. It’s approaching the “something’s got to give” point.
Here’s where Social Security could come in handy.
I turned 62 over a year ago, meaning I can start taking Social Security whenever I like.
Rather than continuing to devote myself to a dwindling, time-sucking business, if I put in for my benefits now, I’d have the option of working less, or at least differently. I could develop new interests or revisit old ones that were backburnered during the childrearing and eldercare days. Seems a simple no-brainer, right?
Well, it’s not.
Social Security is one of those concepts drilled into our collective psyche as Uncle Sam’s noblesse oblige to the working man. It’s our quid pro quo for paying to support the golden years of our parents’ generation, in return for being supported by our children during their turn at the wheel.
It’s meant to round out the nest egg we’ve built through diligently saving, so we can live comfortably in a well-earned retirement.
My husband and I’ve researched how it really works. We’ve made phone calls to Social Security Administration representatives, downloaded lengthy government-issued manuals, and read online articles and forums — and we’ve done the math.
After crunching the numbers, the conclusion we reached is that there are an awful lot of “ifs,” not the least of which obviously involves my longevity.
If I don’t wait, I’ll have my bird in the hand to make use of now. And if I don’t make it very far, at least I’ll have gotten something out of the deal.
However, by cooling my jets and waiting to claim until my full retirement age, I might just clean up — if I make it to around 85.
To delay drawing benefits is what most experts advise.
Bear in mind, these are some of the same folks sharing dire predictions of the fund’s decline somewhere around 2034, well within the lifetimes of those already enrolled and many of us now eligible to claim our fair share. So, wouldn’t it be smarter to start getting while the getting’s good rather than chance it, since we don’t know how long both I and Social Security will be around?
But what if I jump too soon, then beat the odds and live to a ripe old age? The higher amount yielded by waiting might mean the difference between dinners of prime rib and mashed potatoes with gravy or a can of bargain bin cat food.
There are so many considerations to make as my husband and I direct our attention to what comes next. Social Security is just one piece of the complex financial puzzle we’re trying to solve. But it’s a big piece.
It’s reassuring to believe we’ll get something out of the system we’ve supported all of our adult working lives. Yet, deciding when to dip into it feels more like placing a bet at Pimlico than reasonable financial planning.
Susan Writer can be found cowering indecisively in her Woodsboro home. Reach her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com, or see what else she has to say on her Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
A lot of old people don’t have adequate dental coverage for what lies ahead. You may make it to your nineties but digesting that slab of meat may be as much a challenge as chewing it with your six remaining teeth. My 95 year old mother in law was only interested in yogurt, and barely that. When you get old, you dehydrate because you don’t realize you are thirsty. Especially if you’re cooking for one, eating is no thrill. Planning for good moments in the future is a nice optimism to have, but your future is dwindling down however it goes, and with factors you can’t predict. Many days in retirement are ordinary. I thank God for them, because other times, I anticipated an ordinary day and it was not. And not in a good way. Get your yearly mammogram and pap smear. Medicare covers. They tell you you don’t “need” either past a certain age. I always said, oh yes I do, and recently I was proven right. Avoiding a cervical biopsy would be preferable, but not if it’s because you didn’t know you needed it. I took my SS on time, my dear hardworking sister in law did not. My secret plan when she retired was to convince her to let us go to Italy when she went again. She was retired a year when she had what should have been a routine outpatient procedure, but she got a blood clot still in the hospital during recovery, and no one realized what was happening in time. You can’t plan for that. Do you really think you will regret doing more of what you would prefer to do right now? I’m just asking. I fell down the stairs at 68, not a plan I had. Lots of physical therapy, broken ankle and leg. Metal, screws and wire, and nope, can’t move around for pickleball like I did, but that time now is for daily p.t. at home anyway because I get stiff. It’s two years later so I’m guessing it’s a lifestyle adjustment I live with. Not complaining, I can do this. And the recumbent bike and tai chi. All new since retirement. I’m actually pretty glad I had no fancy plans.
