I’m in a quandary.

I’ve had my own part-time business for well over three decades. It’s been a terrific run, but changes within my client base have led to falling profits in the last couple years.

Tags

(1) comment

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

A lot of old people don’t have adequate dental coverage for what lies ahead. You may make it to your nineties but digesting that slab of meat may be as much a challenge as chewing it with your six remaining teeth. My 95 year old mother in law was only interested in yogurt, and barely that. When you get old, you dehydrate because you don’t realize you are thirsty. Especially if you’re cooking for one, eating is no thrill. Planning for good moments in the future is a nice optimism to have, but your future is dwindling down however it goes, and with factors you can’t predict. Many days in retirement are ordinary. I thank God for them, because other times, I anticipated an ordinary day and it was not. And not in a good way. Get your yearly mammogram and pap smear. Medicare covers. They tell you you don’t “need” either past a certain age. I always said, oh yes I do, and recently I was proven right. Avoiding a cervical biopsy would be preferable, but not if it’s because you didn’t know you needed it. I took my SS on time, my dear hardworking sister in law did not. My secret plan when she retired was to convince her to let us go to Italy when she went again. She was retired a year when she had what should have been a routine outpatient procedure, but she got a blood clot still in the hospital during recovery, and no one realized what was happening in time. You can’t plan for that. Do you really think you will regret doing more of what you would prefer to do right now? I’m just asking. I fell down the stairs at 68, not a plan I had. Lots of physical therapy, broken ankle and leg. Metal, screws and wire, and nope, can’t move around for pickleball like I did, but that time now is for daily p.t. at home anyway because I get stiff. It’s two years later so I’m guessing it’s a lifestyle adjustment I live with. Not complaining, I can do this. And the recumbent bike and tai chi. All new since retirement. I’m actually pretty glad I had no fancy plans.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription