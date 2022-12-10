It’s tough, this time of year, finding free stuff to do. We found a couple, and it only took two trips to downtown Fredrick.
The first was a joint effort, on First Saturday, and the second, two days later, was a solo excursion.
We made the mistake of forgetting about crowds downtown, even on a rainy day, during First Saturday, Dec. 3. We paid the price of fighting traffic while taking an unscheduled tour of downtown streets looking for a parking spot.
We finally were resigned to tackling downtown’s most confusing parking deck, the one on Church Street that you enter in the left lane instead of the usual right side. We wound up in the top, open-air deck and were even more confused trying to find the way out.
What helped was being guided by favorite wife Shirley’s sucked-in breath and stifled scream if I was going the wrong way. The plus side of that experience was that parking deck and on-street parking was free, and will be until the end of the month, on weekends only.
What we discovered, by accident that Saturday, was the free photo exhibit “Unshuttered. Celebrating Frederick News Post photojournalism” at the Frederick County Public Library’s downtown branch.
It does not have a Christmas theme, but it’s a really impactful look at events in Frederick from the 1970s to the 1990s, in dramatic black-and-white enlarged photos.
We stopped there since it’s one of the few — maybe only — public restrooms in the downtown area. They also have a lot of books.
That exhibit was put together by Nancy Luse, a veteran journalist, author, playwright and assistant editor of Frederick Magazine. She’s also a friend, and former co-worker at The Frederick News-Post.
The photos are by some very talented photographers from the News-Post, including one who’s still there, Bill Green.
My favorite, and probably not the favorite of the subject in the photo by Phil Wood, is of an irate lady in Thurmont demonstrating during a strike “in the late 1980s.”
Her face is contorted in rage and she’s very emphatically giving the bird to whomever is on the other side of the demonstration by the Ladies Garment Workers Union. It reminds me of the intense protesters during the Civil Rights demonstrations in the South, except this is closer to home.
The exhibit, in the hallway of the library entrance, and also by the Maryland Room on the library’s second level, is up until Dec. 31.
You also have until Dec. 31 to see the creative works on display at the Delaplaine Arts Center, a short walk from the library.
The ladies should appreciate the beautiful and colorful quilts by the Clustered Spires Quilt Guild, in the main gallery.
In the smaller, main floor gallery is Sean Dudley’s depiction, by photos and mixed media, of female nudes.
After an intense and thorough half-hour inspection, I concluded that the “not suitable for all viewers,” or similar wording, was a reasonable caution.
Also in the first floor gallery, and also up until Dec. 31, are some impressive photos by the Frederick Camera Clique.
What I’m really looking forward to this weekend is showing our out-of-town relatives the “Sailing Through the Winter Solstice” display of unique and beautiful lighted and decorated boats in Carroll Creek Park. What a neat idea and what a great fundraiser.
They’ll be there until March 4. A $1 donation equals one vote for your favorite boat.
Mine is the fire and police entry, the stubby and tugboat style Carroll Creek Harbor Patrol boat.
Bill Cochran’s soon-to-be restored “fool the eye” paintings, on and around the South Carroll Street bridge over the park, are on display all year.
I sometimes forget that downtown Frederick is not the only area decorated for the holidays. While going all out with lights and displays in surrounding neighborhoods seems to be fading fast, there are still some pockets of “wow” efforts.
My wish for everyone is to have a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy holiday season.
I’ll also throw in some free Christmas gift suggestions. For adults: Cookies and a hug. For kids: One big, meaningful present, plus a year’s worth of attention, appreciation, guidance, being a positive role model, and your time.
And maybe we can share some of that gift money with those who really need it.
Christmas, and holiday decorations-fan Bill Pritchard writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
