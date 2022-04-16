Sitting in front of the screen, hot cup of coffee in my left hand, mouse in my right. The morning sky beyond the window is just starting to show a little pink.
Mets 3, Braves 1.
Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4.
Pirates 6, Cubs 2.
I’m back in my first-thing-in-the-morning routine — I’m checking last night’s baseball scores. The new season is just a week old, but for me it’s a ritual I’ve followed for decades — for many, many years holding a newspaper, now peering at a bright, bluish rectangle perched on a black plastic stand.
Giants 2, Padres 1.
Dodgers 3, Twins 0.
Guardians 7, Reds 3.
Wait … who? Guardians?
Now I remember: That’s Cleveland. American League Central. A team that goes back to 1901, when it started life as the Blues. The next year they became the Bronchos, then the Naps and finally, in 1915, the Indians.
But the Indians name fell out of favor in recent times as Native American tribes across the country protested the usurpation and demeaning of their heritage and history. The Redskins name the Washington NFL team had long used was even more offensive, and it too is now gone, replaced by Commanders.
In Cleveland, the team’s new moniker was inspired by huge art deco statutes on the ends of a city bridge. The somber, stone-faced figures are known as the Guardians of Traffic.
The club’s owners said they chose the Guardians name because the statues are a well-known city symbol. They said the name was endorsed in a survey of 40,000 fans, and in 140 hours of interviews with community leaders, average Joes and Janes, and team officials themselves.
But not everybody was thrilled. Some disappointed fans said the team might as well be called the Meter Maids or the Red Lights. One posted photos of school crossing guards decked out in orange vests and white belts, suggesting that the team’s new uniforms should be of similar color and design.
Even Donald Trump got in the act. He issued a statement calling the new name a “disgrace” and calling himself “a FORMER baseball fan.” He protested the protest that led to the change, saying, “at some point the people will not take it anymore!”
Fans had offered alternative nicknames, such as Crows, Buckeyes, Blue Sox and Spiders — that last one was a nod to a 19th-century Cleveland team in the National League that compiled the worst record in MLB history, going 20-134 in 1899.
I liked the name Rockers myself. It was suggested by some Ohioans to honor the 1950s Cleveland disc jockey Alan Freed — who came up with the term “rock and roll” — and to note that the city is the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
But old, over-the-hill rocker that I am, I still have no say in the matter, living more that 300 miles away in the eastern reaches of West Virginia. I’ve never been to a Cleveland game; in fact, I can’t remember ever being in Cleveland at all.
I do, however, think I have a right to an opinion about the Baltimore teams’ names — the Orioles and the Ravens. In a word, they’re great. They’re a traditional kind of names, rooted in real local history. Easy to spell, easy to yell.
And I’ve earned a say about Washington team names, seeing as how I’ve gone down the road to see them play, too. I like Nationals, though I would have preferred to see the old Senators name restored. (It still exists, at least, for a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, team in the Nationals’ minor league system.)
But Nats? Not so cool. Too much like gnats.
Capitals is OK, certainly a lot better than the NBA team’s old Bullets name. Caps doesn’t give me goosebumps, but it fits nicely in headlines.
And Commanders? That’s a little over the top in a city already brimming with ego, and a little too deep in the District of Columbia’s power groove. Sergeants would have sufficed, maybe even Captains — though that would have made Caps confusing.
The one thing we don’t want is Commies as shorthand for Commanders. Too much fodder there for the conspiracy theory crowd. We’re already mired on the 5-yard line on the wrong end of the field, and maybe past the two-minute warning to boot.
At least we still have baseball, and a long, warm season ahead. Fly, Cardinals, fly!
Dave Elliott is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, and a perpetual St. Louis fan.
