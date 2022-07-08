With 16 candidates running for four seats in what is likely to be the most interesting and disappointing Frederick County Board of Education contest in the past 20 years, the only way I’ve been able to make sense of it is to start with broad categories. Eight of the candidates are conservative (Allen, Angolia, Fletcher, Joannides, Montgomery, Nieves, Noble and Cindy Rose). There are four liberal-leaning candidates supported by the teacher’s union (Bravo, Gallagher, Dean Rose and Yoho), two moderates (Brooks and Thomas), one moderate conservative (Remondini) and one maverick-minded progressive (Barrett).
Normally it would be a welcome development to have so many conservatives in the race, since they could balance out the generally progressive bent of the current board. While it’s good that the conservative candidates support the rights of parents, some are going outside the boundaries of the thoughtful, mainstream conservatism embodied by Gov. Hogan and gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz. The Education Not Indoctrination (ENI) slate has said “to foster unity in our community, we will ban the use of all materials and resources that seek to classify and segregate people into groups” including “LGBTQ+ diversity training and materials.” How exactly does a ban foster unity?
For another example, during Pride month, Heather Fletcher, a conservative unaffiliated with ENI, checked out nearly 20 LGBTQ+ books on display at the Brunswick Public Library to protest the display. Can you imagine the (justified) conservative uproar if atheists started checking out all the religious books on display during the month of December since they didn’t want unscientific materials within reach of their impressionable children? Conservatives are correct that most parents think teaching about gender identity and sexuality doesn’t make sense for most young children. But if conservatives are truly for parental rights, they should take a classically liberal approach — which differs from modern liberalism’s political correctness and identity politics — and support parents with different views who may actually want more material about LGBTQ+ issues available for their children as an option.
Across the board, most candidates support the politically popular idea of higher teacher salaries, based on the belief that FCPS’ salaries are substantially lower than the rest of the state. Actually, for starting teachers with a bachelor’s degree, FCPS ranks seventh highest out of 22 districts with available data (about $1,300 above the state average), 11th for first-year teachers with a master’s degree ($383 below average), and 14th for a master’s with 10 or 20 years of experience (about $1,800 below average). Candidates continue to make political hay out of numerical rankings and ignore the relatively small dollar differences involved in most cases, which is evident in the graphs provided in my analysis at http://tinyurl.com/fpcspay. (Sources of salary statistics for each county are listed in the source data tab.)
Most candidates also support the politically popular but counterproductive policy of having smaller class sizes, which have only been shown to improve academic achievement in kindergarten. Smaller classes increase construction costs for new classrooms and — because smaller classes require hiring more teachers — make it harder to raise teacher salaries.
So many of this year’s candidates are either too interested in pushing a socially conservative agenda in response to a liberal one, too beholden to the teacher’s union, running on inaccurate or ineffective ideas, or lack knowledge about school issues beyond the one they decided to run on. But it’s not all bad news.
David Brooks brings sensibilities as a counselor, with a focus on mental health that would round out the board’s skills. Though he has a learning curve with school issues outside his area of expertise, the fact he’s running as a concerned parent and not a politician should be highly valued. Liz Barrett is rightfully concerned about FCPS’ lack of a core, scientifically based reading program, a mainstream issue that every candidate ought to have as a top priority. It is unlikely this issue will see the light of day without her on the board. Justi Thomas, who is running as a mom and a moderate, is rightly focused on COVID-related learning loss that nearly every other candidate has underemphasized in favor of hot-button issues; she ought to be on everyone’s shortlist. Rayna Remondini stands out in this crowd. Well-informed and articulate, she sets the standard to which other candidates should aspire, and has the drive and temperament needed to navigate the board’s tricky politics and get things done. In a crowded race with so many partisans vying for attention, let’s hope for our children’s sake that after the election, whoever wins will govern from the sensible center.
