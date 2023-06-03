Newspapers have always intrigued the American public, whether through books, movies and television, or just wondering how the paper (and its contents) found its way to their front door.
I worked at The New York Times from 1967 to 2007 in the News Services Division, which edits and transmits articles from The Times for use in newspapers throughout the United States and the world.
Maureen Dowd, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for distinguished commentary and author of three New York Times bestsellers, became a columnist for The New York Times in 1995. During the 1970s and early 1980s, Dowd worked for The Washington Star and Time magazine.
Earlier this spring, Dowd wrote a column titled “Requiem for the Newsroom,” a remorseful reminiscence of a world recognized only by those who spent their careers as journalists.
The New York Times building on Times Square, the same corner where the ball is still dropped on New Year’s Eve, opened in 1913 and moved to 8th Avenue across the street from the Port Authority bus terminal in 2007.
The new building was not popular with some Times employees.
First off, it was clean, really clean. The walls were white, not yellow. The windows were bright and spacious. Hall corridors were festooned with staff photographs.
But the newsroom looked and felt more like an office building. Some older journalists never felt comfortable in the new surroundings.
In her column, Dowd wrote that she walked through The Times newsroom recently and could not believe the silence and the absence of journalists.
Newsrooms have been shrinking and disappearing for a long time, due to shifting economics and the digital revolution, but she was shocked nevertheless. COVID kept journalists at home and many have been able to continue working from home.
Mike Isikoff, an investigative reporter at Yahoo who worked with Dowd at The Washington Star in the 1970s, agreed with her regarding the disappearing newsroom: “Newsrooms were a crackling gaggle of gossip, jokes, anxiety and oddball hilarious characters. Now we sit at home alone staring at our computers. What a drag.”
David W. Dunlap, a retired newsman at The New York Times, is the curator of the Museum at the Times and the writer of In Times Past, a column appearing every other week that examines an artifact or document from New York Times history.
Dunlap reminisced in his book on the history of The Times newsroom: “It is the sound of news, dispatched to and from the third-floor newsroom since 1913. It is the noise of physical exertion: the staccato rapping of manual typewriters, hundreds of them; the insistent chatter of news-agency teleprinters, marshaled by the dozens. It is bells and loudspeakers, the cry of “Copy!” to summon youngsters who carried each page of a reporter’s story across the room to impatient editors, and the whoosh of cylinders pulsing through pneumatic tubes overhead with edited copy on its way to the fourth-floor composing room.”
My memory of my first workday at The Times, four months after graduating from college, is imbedded in my brain. Just walking into the building at 229 W. 43rd St. was beyond my imagination.
That feeling stayed with me every day for 40 years. There was a reverence for the place that was apparent to all of the people I met on that first day. I was surrounded by an immense array of talent then, and that level of professionalism never slackened.
Mark Leibovich, a writer at The Atlantic, told Dowd: “I can’t think of a profession that relies more on osmosis, and just being around other people, than journalism. There’s a reason they made all those newspaper movies, including ‘All the President’s Men,’ ‘Spotlight,’ and ‘The Paper.’”
“There is a reason people get tours of newsrooms,” Leibovich added. “You don’t want a tour of your local H&R Block office.”
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He writes from Frederick, where he pets every dog. Email him at jaytop45 @gmail.com.
