It was a dark and stormy night — really — when we first realized that our comfortable world of emailing, texting, surfing the news and chasing after those click bait sites — “Here’s what those former glamorous stars look like now” — was no more. Gone. Silent. Useless. Creating a void in our lives that could never be filled by a good book, or even a PBS educational program on zebras mating. No sir. We were stranded, drifting helplessly in a sea of uncertainty. I just made that last one up, since it sounded pretty dramatic. It wasn’t really that bad.
We had lost our DSL (digital subscriber line – I had to look it up) internet connection, and not for the first time. It had rained and our link to the outside world was rained out. Gone. We had to call customer service. We’re convinced our internet service provider is able to offer us a reasonable monthly rate by saving on customer service. They hire bright, friendly, young people living in the middle of the Pacific or somewhere equally remote, who don’t speak English. Not a word. But they try.
It took longer than it should have, but we managed to explain what our problem was. Turns out it was a phone line problem — yes, we still have a land line — that was fixed within two days and we were back surfing again, just as slow as ever. Is it officially called “buffering” when that circle icon at the top goes round and round, but nothing happens, like not calling up the news story you want to read? Anyway, that’s been an ongoing problem and we decided to finally sign up for one of those providers that promises “blazing” downloading, uploading, and maybe even sideloading speeds.
It wasn’t an easy decision. We had heard those recurring tales of broken promises, appointments missed, and overall frustrating and painful experiences dealing, or trying to deal, with some internet service providers. We might get lucky and be the exception, we thought. So, we made the plunge.
One of our first questions when we were checking into a high-speed internet provider was, “Where’s your customer service call center located?” The non-answer was that it was a big company and that it could be anywhere. We discovered it’s in the Caribbean.
Another question was, what equipment do we need to buy if we don’t want to get sucked into your high and endless rental rates? The answer: You’ll need a new modem, and here’s a recommended brand and model number. OK, great. We rushed out and got one of those.
No, the installation tech told us the following Monday when he showed up at 10:40 for an 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. appointment window, that’s not what you need. You need a modem/router. He also said he’d be back the next day, with a helper, between 10 and noon, for the installation. We rushed out again, took the original modem back and got a more expensive modem/router that also makes coffee.
On Tuesday, a hot Tuesday in the 90s, we kept watch for the tech and his helper, starting at 10 a.m. We were still watching at 11, and then noon. I realized I’m so dense I expected them to come between 10 and noon. Nothing. At 1:24 we got a text message from our new company friends. “Your installation is tomorrow.” I texted back asking what happened to our morning appointment and again, densely expected an answer that never came.
Wednesday was the big day — installation day. Aha, on-time arrival at 10:20. But double aha, someone forgot to order the bucket truck that finally did arrive, but all we got after three hours was a hole drilled in the siding. The tech had a temporary medical emergency that required a work break, and two more hours later we were connected. Getting hooked up is a big deal, but not as important as someone’s health.
One more tech visit on Thursday for some fine tuning and we were good to go. All it took was four days and visits by three installation technicians, a bucket truck operator and a technician supervisor.
But it was all worth it, at least for a technologically-challenged couple. We had beat the buffer. We were smiling, and dancing in the sun. We were blazing.
High-speed Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.