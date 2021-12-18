I was working my way down the aisles of Paper Clip Connection, maneuvering through the crowds of Christmas shoppers snapping up rubber bands, legal pads, highlighters and packing tape, when I realized my neighbor Spinn was right behind me.
“Hey, buddy, how’re you doing?” I asked. “What are you doing here in this crazy place?”
“Same as you, I expect,” he said. “Taking care of business. I need to have some cards printed up.”
We finally made it to the counter stretching across the back of the store and got in side-by-side lines. “Your wreath sales must be going well, I guess, this time of the year,” I said.
“That’s about over,” Spinn replied. “A few late hangers, but people heard about the shortage of evergreen boughs – blame it on the cicadas – and bought early, so I was running out anyway. I’m shifting gears now, trying to drum up some indoor, sit-down work. Getting cold outside.”
“What have you got in mind?”
“Influencing,” he said. “I been hearing about all these celebrities and talk-talk know-it-alls spouting off, giving their opinions, and making big bucks off it,” he said. “I know some stuff, too, so I figure I might as well get three cents for my two cents’ worth. I can be an influencer as well as anybody else.”
Spinn was a pretty smart guy, but I had my doubts. “You think somebody’s going to call you up, ask for your opinion and write you a check?”
“Well, I think I got a good picture of what’s coming up in the economy, what the color of the year will be, who’s gonna be Kim Kardashian’s next squeeze,” he said. “Today’s problems, tomorrow’s opportunities. I can give advice as good as the next guy.”
“How are you going to get all these valuable insights out there into the buzzosphere?”
“Maybe I’ll write a newspaper column, maybe get on that WPDQ morning talk show,” Spinn said. “Get a Facebook page, and Twitter, and tweet along with the rest of those twerps. A YouTube channel could work.”
“You can’t even use a smart phone,” I said.
He ignored me and plowed ahead. “I’m going to the barber shop soon as I’m done here to lose a little grey, then maybe over to Fancy Pants to score some new threads,” he continued in his best latter-day lingo. “Maybe stop by Dollar ‘n Down for some bling. You know, dress for success.”
“So you think you’re going to turn all this flash and trash into cash?” I said, realizing that old bumpkin buddy Spinn the Finn was actually serious about this.
“You get famous and everybody wants you in their corner,” Spinn said. “Everybody thinks everybody else is listening to you. All you gotta do is stay out of their way and let them go right ahead and think that.”
Maybe Spinn was on to something after all.
“They’ll come running, you wait,” he said. “There’s elections coming up and I’ll say I’m a reformed Democrat and now I’m trackin’ with Trump and Fox News will be knockin’ on my door. Alex Mooney left a message on my machine just the other day asking me to join his telephone town meeting. Already they’re coming, believe me.”
“Excuse me, sir. Sir? Sir?” It was the clerk behind the counter. We had gotten to the front of the line and Finn was up. “Could I help you, sir?”
“Sure thing, darlin’,” Spinn said in an oozy voice. “My name is Spinn, they call me the Finn, and I know what’s ahead and what’s already been….”
“And you, sir?” another clerk said to me.
“I need an eraser,” I said. “It’s OK, I know where they are.”
Dave Elliott is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, and has no idea which way the wind is blowing.
