2–4–6–8 – Who do we appreciate?
I learned that cheer as a Little Leaguer. Win or lose, we yelled our sportsmanship after each game. When my kids competed, typically two team lines exchanged high-fives, with each player repeating “good game, good game.”
Just think of what the NFC and AFC championship games would have been like if, instead of a midfield gathering to exchange congratulations, the losing Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers would have run to their locker rooms crying foul, accused the referees of being crooked and the games being rigged.
Sounds absurd, doesn’t it?
But after an election where tens of millions of votes were cast, dutifully counted — sometimes multiple times — and were certified by relevant state laws, one team — or at least many members of one team, including its leader — never admitted defeat. For the first time in 152 years, the losing presidential candidate didn’t attend the inauguration of his successor.
There is a highly technical scientific term for such an individual: Sore loser.
Hillary Clinton and Al Gore conceded their defeats in 2016 and 2000, respectively, even though more Americans had voted for them than their opponents. They understood the rules. They congratulated the winners. As Sen. Mitch McConnell has pointed out, the 2020 election wasn’t all that close.
But the sore loser wasn’t content to mope by his lonesome. Instead, he invited thousands to Washington, D.C., on the day the electoral vote was to be certified by Congress, then provoked them to march to the Capitol. For the first time since the British burned the Capitol during the War of 1812, an invading mob attacked and ransacked the building, killing one police officer and injuring 140 other officers.
Fortunately, Congress didn’t let the delay in counting electoral votes interfere with completing it. Unfortunately, that final result was challenged by eight senators and 139 representatives — nearly two-thirds of all House Republicans. I admire the hypocrisy of those who believed that state certifications of their own victories were correct, but state certifications for presidential electoral voters from the same states were incorrect.
For nearly 25 years, I commuted by MARC from Frederick to Capitol Hill, walking twice a day to and from Union Station and the House side of the Capitol, so I recognized every scene from the mob’s videos. Like others who have been privileged to serve there, I was heartbroken at the assault on the Capitol. I consider the Capitol the most beautiful building in America; I’ve given 1,001 tours of it — to family, friends, young staffers and constituents.
Visitors immediately recognize that the Capitol is a workplace with numerous offices and committee rooms. They are usually amazed at how open everything is. You don’t need a ticket to walk right into a committee hearing. You can stop by your representative or senator’s office unannounced; the staff will roll out the red carpet. You pass members of Congress in the halls and take the same elevators.
Demonstrations — large and small — abound. To take one example, the annual March for Life fills the halls of Congress with thousands advocating peacefully.
The Capitol is also an important symbol of our democracy. Inaugurations take place there so the president can symbolically receive authority and power from we the people. For State of the Union addresses, the president travels to the Capitol to report to we the people.
So when violent American rioters ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, they were essentially attacking themselves.
If the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers tried to take the field this Sunday instead of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL “powers that be” would prevent them from doing so.
In our American democracy, you and I are the “powers that be.” We are the ones who make democracy go, or as we witnessed on Jan. 6, we are the ones who can prevent it from functioning. All of us need to stand up for the rules of constitutional government if we want it to succeed.
Don DeArmon watched the 1993 electoral vote count in person. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
(14) comments
"Winners win and Losers lose,. but cheaters are the scum of the earth".. The GOP's wide spread practice of cheating was revealed in the last election cycle. Thus proving the GOP's motto "If you can't beat 'em, cheat 'em." However, Justice, Karma or whatever you want to call it will sweep up the scum and pitch it on the head of irrelevancy. It's not complicated.
"So when violent American rioters ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, they were essentially attacking themselves." They feel alienated, Exhibit A.
The NFL analogy is a poor one. The NFL did have major problems with officiating. Ask the Saints, who probably should have won the '19 NFC except for a blown call. Other teams also suffered. They realized & acknowledged there was an issue, and moved to fix it.
It's solid, Blue...Trump is even down to calling the election machine manufacturer crooked and that the thoroughly examined machines that were independently verified were faulty (they weren't and still aren't), which is akin to calling the refs crooked and not even capable of reffing a game fairly. There was no blown call with this election, no paid off refs, no inflated football or spitballs or sign-stealing spies in the bleachers that stole any election/game from him. Trump riled up his fanboys to do the hate wave in the stadium and storm the field not to tear down the goalposts in triumph, but as retribution for a fair loss. That's bad sportsmanship. Bad sportsmanship is him also going after anyone that rightfully accuses him of misdeeds by firing them, suing them with multiple frivolous lawsuits, paying them off (porn stars), or making veiled mafioso-like threats against them. Then when he gets his way with them, he pardons anyone who really is crooked and fixed his game. You are living in an alternate reality where both sportsmanship and ethics are clearly not part of the program.
Kind of missed the point there blue....
Excellent article. Thank you.
Hillary may have conceded, but she is still a sore loser calling Trump an illegitimate president at almost every speech she has given in the past four years.
I commend you for watching so many of her speeches.
Ouch!
He's probably listened to the one that set up the whole pizza-gate conspiracy. You know....it was the one probably in her emails he keeps going on about, right?
Fans love her, fans hate her, what can she do
Really bonzo? You're still on Hillary, while your guy incited a coup and insurrection on the capitol? Trump and his "stop the steal" garbage claims was like walking down the line after the game and punching everyone in line, going to the coach and punching him/her and then going to beat the parents with a police baton for having kids in the first place. Trump spent four years (or more) calling the umpires and refs crooked, had scouts in the stands scanning the playbooks and signs with banned devices, used stick-um on the bat, vaseline on the baseball and inflated the football also, and hired a bunch of drunk and dumb fans by filling them up with cheap, dumb lies throughout the game. In every way, Trump is the chief (rather...captain bonespurs) of bad sportsmanship.
Some commenters just like to try to push buttons so they can feel relevant. Kind of sad that they can't add any real substance to conversations.
Welcome to the discussion.
