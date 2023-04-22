It’s officially springtime. Are you cleaning house, and/or your closet?
A few weeks ago, on April 1, the Common Market hosted a “clothing swap” at both its 7th Street and Md. 85 locations.
The event was free and open to all. The only rule for participation was to bring at least two of your own gently used garments. Any extra clothes that didn’t go home with swap attendees were donated to the Frederick Rescue Mission.
I marked my calendar and looked forward to the swap, which did not disappoint. It featured live music, refreshments, and piles of community donations to “shop.”
I socialized with some new people, traded two gray long-sleeve shirts from my wardrobe for a colorful T-shirt and pair of yoga pants, and thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon event.
Then again, I love thrift clothing, perhaps because of my upbringing. I have two older sisters, which meant almost all of my childhood duds were hand-me-down. This suited me fine, because I looked up to my sisters and coveted everything they had.
It was exciting, each time I grew tall enough to fit into a shirt or skirt they’d outgrown.
Worldwide production of clothing has doubled since the year 2000. This modern trend of “fast fashion” — cheap, lower-quality clothing, and lots of it — means that the average consumer purchased 60% more garments in 2014 than in 2000, but only kept items for half as long.
Most of those discarded clothes wind up in the garbage. An estimated 85% of all manufactured textiles wind up in landfills.
It’s no surprise to me that clothes are cheap.
Reading those stats reminds me of all of the shopping my high school friends and I did back in the early 2000s, much of it at Rugged Wearhouse (which is now Gabe’s) at the Prospect Plaza shopping center on Jefferson Street.
I can’t remember the exact prices at Rugged, but it’s amazing to think back on how many clothes we bought just with our minimum-wage after-school job earnings.
None of us can wear the same outfit forever and ever. All clothes and shoes eventually wear out, or no longer fit our body or lifestyle.
But the clothing industry as it currently exists is harming the environment, second only to oil and gas companies when it comes to human-created carbon emissions.
Plus the majority of today’s clothes are made from synthetic fabrics, like polyester.
Synthetics not only create more CO2 throughout the production cycle (as compared to a natural fiber, like cotton), but also shed and release pieces of “micro plastic” into the water system each time a piece of clothing is laundered.
The good news is that consumers are keen to pay more for high-quality, environmentally responsible goods.
And, we can still indulge our taste for new, fresh styles, as more and more companies strive toward a “circular” model of production, meaning that each new product leaving the factory will eventually return there to be repurposed or recycled.
Perhaps the most notable company leading the way in sustainable practices is Patagonia, which has for decades committed to a minimally harmful supply chain, offered free repairs, and repurposed old material into new clothing lines.
Such practices used to be the exception, but are quickly becoming standard. A multitude of brands — Smartwool, REI, Merrell, Rothys (just to name a few) — now offer mail-back service. Send your used socks, shoes and other items for the company to either resell or remake into something new.
For thrifters like me, the internet has become one big consignment shop: websites like ThredUp, Poshmark and GearTrade act as big virtual swaps, where consumers can mail in their used clothing items for purchase by other users.
Swapping clothes may not be for everyone. But, it is both eco-friendly and a unique pleasure those who grew up with sisters or close girlfriends might understand.
The flip side, of course, is the fiery anger that can spark when she borrows one of your faves without permission.
My sisters eventually forgave me, for all of those times I borrowed without asking — at least, I’m pretty sure they did.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now divides her time between Maryland and Alaska. She can be reached at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
