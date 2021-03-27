Religion, as I understand it, in all of its forms, is an attempt to provide a language for understanding the ineffable experience of what it means to encounter and exist in relationship with the Divine, the natural world and other human beings. From my perspective, Divine Wisdom is inherent in all of Creation and therefore it is no wonder that the natural world can often seem reflective of the human experience, becoming a catalyst for personal or collective introspection.
As the world around us moves into spring, bringing with it fresh sprigs of green and the budding of trees and flowers, many people around the world are preparing for holidays which in one way or another also turn towards the experience of rebirth and renewal. For the Jewish people, this is encapsulated in Chag HaAviv, The Spring Festival, better known by its more popular name, Pesach, or Passover.
Passover is not just a holiday which commemorates the exodus from Egypt and the redemption of the Jewish people from centuries of slavery. It is a yearly exercise in which we challenge ourselves to embody the commandment that each and every Jew should see themselves as if God had personally redeemed them from bondage. Passover is the essential foundation story of the Jewish people; we descended to Egypt as a family, literally the children of Jacob, and came out as a people and a nation. Passover is not history for Jews, it is who we are as a people.
During the festival’s eight days, we are tasked with realigning our personal sense of identity. Demanded of each of us is the ability to see ourselves as a part of something greater; to tell our story as a part of the larger Jewish people’s story and to foster an awareness of the ways in which we all continue to vacillate between slavery and freedom.
The world and our lives as they are do not necessarily reflect the world and our lives as they ought to be. Whether by anger, or jealousy, or work constraints, or violence, or bigotry, we, both as individuals and as a society, are limited in so many ways. These limiting factors in our lives and our communities are the Egypts to which we are enslaved. In fact, the Hebrew word for Egypt, Mitzrayim, literally means “narrow places,” or “places of constriction.”
If Egypt is a symbol then of all the ways in which we are bound through constriction, freedom is the expansive ability to live as the truest expression of our own selves, individually or collectively.
But the freedom of the Passover story is not quite the same concept of freedom as understood within the American ethos. True freedom, the Jewish tradition argues, is not the ability to make any choice you want, but the freedom to choose which story you read yourself as a part of. The ancient Jews did not merely leave Egypt; they left for Sinai, to enter into relationship with the Divine.
And so as the warming weather brings us out of our homes, after a long, dark and lonely winter, and we begin to restitch the strands of the American social and cultural fabric, we have the opportunity to think deeply about what our reemergence from our Egyptian-COVID looks like. What is the narrative of freedom that we are looking to read ourselves into? What is the destination of your personal and our collective exodus from Egypt?
Egypt, as a place of constriction, is not just found in the physical restrictions of pandemic life. It is also found in the orthodoxies, the ideologies, and the fears that limit our ability to join together in the pursuit of something greater. It is the perspective that tells us some people are less worthy or more dangerous. It is the paralyzation that prevents us from reopening in a safe manner. It is the insistence that my rights are more important than your rights. It is the reflexive regurgitations of political platforms or media talking points. It is all the ways that we disempower an individual or whole groups or even our entire society.
Of course, each of us can be found, at any given moment, straddling slavery and freedom. Our spiritual, moral and ethical lives embody both of these states of being. On Passover we embrace this duality. We both celebrate the freedom in our lives and revel in our ability to place our narratives into a larger context. At the same time, we identify the Mitzrayim, the narrow places, in our lives and imagine ourselves breaking free.
This spring, whether as part of your religious observance or in tune with the return of the world to life, I encourage us all to discover, within both the personal and collective realms, what areas of our life are in need of widening. What do we need to do in order to make the garden of our lives more fruitful and fragrant this year?
We are given an opportunity every year, though perhaps more palpably this year, to join the world in its rebirth. What is its story and how are you a part of transforming this narrative into reality?
Jordan Hersh has been the rabbi of Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick since 2013, where he serves alongside his wife, Cantor Shulie Hersh. He is also a chaplain in the Maryland Army National Guard.
(1) comment
Rabbi Hersh,
A superb analogy between the freedom, promise, and hope that Exodus meant for the Israelites and the freedom, promise and hope that this spring brings, as we leave Covid and the winter fading in the past.
God Bless you! For myself, and billions now and before me, this Passover season is a reminder of the incredible gift of everlasting rebirth and hope that comes with the sacrifice of the Passover lamb without blemish. True liberty. Freedom from death and the promise of eternal life.
This Easter season fulfills the promise of God to Abram:": and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed." To me and the billions like me this Easter/Passover season truly celebrates " what it means to encounter and exist in relationship with the Divine,"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.