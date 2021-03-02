I have a particularly low tolerance threshold for cheating. This abhorrence has been part of my fiber for many years. My intolerance keeps getting more pronounced. To me, cheating robs the good from any activity in which it takes place.
At various times in my childhood, I was fortunate enough to have my family either living with my grandfather, “Pop,” or he with us. Pop was unique. Although he only had a seventh-grade education, he not only encouraged my curiosity about the world but actively sought to satisfy it and deepen it. This was particularly so with science and mechanics.
He often provided explanations that were logical to a child’s mind, and when it was practical to do, would physically demonstrate the phenomenon. Better still, there were times when he’d direct me into uncovering the mysteries through my own efforts, whether reading about them or conducting my own experiments. When Pop had a gas lawnmower that had seen better days, he let me remove the engine, take it apart and put it back together again. Ultimately, I learned how to increase power and ran that little Briggs & Stratton with a mixture of gasoline and alcohol.
One day, I asked him to teach me poker. He wrote down a chart of winning hands and let me use it as we played through several hands. As a 9-year-old, I felt quite grown up and wondered if he’d let me play when the older members of the family would meet for their card games. I wasn’t very good at the game, and I know that my face probably revealed what I had in my hand. We’d put down our chips, and I’d hope for the best.
A phone call pulled Pop from the game. I wanted to try an experiment to see if I could “force” a royal flush and win big. While Pop was on the phone, I carefully stacked the deck so as the next hand was dealt, I’d have the great fortune of receiving that most winning of hands. When it was called, I revealed my statistically improbable hand, and cried, “I won! I won!”
I was going to confess later — especially as nothing more valuable than plastic chips were concerned — that I had indeed stacked the deck. But I never had the chance. Pop just got up from his chair and said blandly, “I don’t feel like playing anymore.” There was no smile. He just quit. And I was left to process the situation. While my intention was merely mischievous, its cool reception taught me a lesson about cheating and about life. Any sense of fun was replaced with a profound sense of emptiness and loss. Pop, wisely yet again, had given me another gift, though it didn’t feel like one at the time.
What reinforced that painful lesson was that we never played any kind of a game again. I know deep in my heart this was not because of my poker game but rather just life moving on to different things. Pop was still Pop and many more shared epiphanies were to come. Still, there’s this tiny hole in my heart from my deception in that stupid game. And I hate poker.
Several years later, I faced a difficult history exam in high school. Mine was a college-prep high school, and the penalties for cheating in an exam were quite severe. I had frittered away my pre-exam study time, and somewhat encouraged by my classmates who routinely and “cleverly” cheated, I thought I’d do the same.
I re-read the history book chapters making prodigious miniature notes I thought I’d hide under my wristwatch band. I began to edit the cheat-sheet; gleaning the tiny script for the key issues and dismissing the useless trivia. I rehearsed the motions of consulting my Dick Tracy-like technique until it felt comfortable and stealthy.
On the day of the exam, I was somewhat surprised that it seemed much easier than I had imagined. For nearly all of the test, I didn’t even bother consulting my hidden notes. I soon realized that I wasn’t so much consulting the sheet for the answers but more to affirm what I thought were the correct answers. In every single case, when I dared to look at my sheet, I discovered it wasn’t necessary.
A wave of profound embarrassment came over me: I had reviewed the material so much in prepping this cheat sheet that I had actually learned the correct answers. And now I faced the very real consequences of being caught before the exam concluded. Imagine that, by reading and, more importantly, processing the textbook, I had already committed to my mind the critical material. I think that’s what we might call studying! What an idiot I am to put myself through this anxiety and purgatory of fear, thinking that any second I’d be discovered.
The discovery never happened. I was so chagrined by the entire episode that I told my classmates about it. They laughed at me and told me I was just a “goody-two-shoes,” or more realistically, some profane high school insult to my masculinity.
Curiously, these two events are as clearly seared into my now 73-year-old memory, that just dusting off their memory still makes me feel guilty. I have no regrets with those memories. But every so often, and specifically as I think about the political events of the past several years, they come back to haunt me. Maybe some people didn’t have a Pop to show them the way.
Steve Lloyd writes from Clover Hill and may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net. And he still plays games.
(6) comments
Excellent column.
This was superb, thank you very much for writing it.
"There was no smile. He just quit. And I was left to process the situation." My grand-dad was also Pop, and we never once played any game. Why couldn't these guys talk when something bothered them. No one else would jump in to explain Pop, and then he died suddenly when I was seven. It was not unfamiliar to sort this out alone, but I can't recommend it.
Great article. I think we as a society overstress the importance of winning and focus too much on the "winners". It's that winner-takes-all and zero-sum thought process that takes away from the ultimate goal of any competition which is enjoyment and pleasure. When your future becomes invested in the outcome and not the process, much is lost.
Steve, as always I love your writings and share them with my friends routinely. I grew up in Cloverhill as well. :-)
Thanks. This is a nice piece, important and well written.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.