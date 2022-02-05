Two years of the pandemic has brought isolation, disruption and distress for communities across Maryland. For those dealing with mental illness or substance use, the challenges have been amplified. In 2020, nearly 2,800 Marylanders lost their lives to overdose, and death by suicide increased to 650 lives lost.
If you or a loved one were to face a crisis brought on by substance use or a mental illness, would you know whom to call for help? Unfortunately, many Marylanders do not, and they end up calling 911, which often deploys police. Or in other cases, they simply go to a hospital emergency room.
Calling police for these kinds of behavioral health crises is not the answer. Police involvement can escalate the problem rather than easing it, and the handcuffs and arrests that accompany police intervention are traumatic for the person in crisis. Police involvement can also lead to injury or sometimes death. The risk of being killed by law enforcement is 16 times higher for individuals with untreated serious mental illness.
Similarly, hospital emergency rooms are not equipped to deal efficiently with behavioral health crises. Despite that, in 2019, Maryland hospitals had more than 417,000 visits for behavioral health crises — a staggering number that strains the capacity of our emergency rooms. While hospitals do their best to provide care, people who are dealing with an issue may wait many hours — or even days — to receive treatment, compounding their struggles.
Marylanders in crisis deserve better. That’s why we must strengthen Maryland’s existing behavioral health crisis-response system — and expand the public’s knowledge of it. Our crisis response system handles thousands of calls for help, connecting people in need with support from experienced mental health professionals by phone and through mobile response services.
Maryland’s eight local crisis call centers are staffed by trained professionals who offer free, confidential supportive counseling and referrals for mental health or substance use treatment. When the situation demands community intervention, they can send out a mobile response team to provide face-to-face help and rely on police only for true threats to public safety.
The problem is that our crisis response services are not uniformly available whenever and wherever people need help across the state, and not enough people know that these types of services even exist in their community.
In July, a new national number, 988, will be launched to provide suicide prevention and mental health crisis response services. People who call 988 will be connected to a crisis counselor at one of Maryland’s existing local crisis call centers. Maryland must make the sustainable investments so 988 can be a reliable alternative to calling 911 and reduce the burden on police and emergency rooms.
Having a simple, easy-to-remember number will help Marylanders know where to call. But we must make sure that our system is ready to respond to these calls.
That’s why we are sponsoring legislation in the General Assembly to dedicate new funding to support the new 988 number and to expand crisis response services. The funds will pay to ensure that our call centers are adequately staffed to respond to the calls they receive, expand the hours of operation for mobile response teams, and strengthen the ability of our system to meet the needs of people in crisis.
This approach has generated strong support through the Fund Maryland 988 Campaign from a range of health and other nonprofits, including AARP of Maryland, Catholic Charities, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Behavioral Health System Baltimore and MedChi, the state’s physicians. Key support comes from Maryland hospitals, which recognize the urgent need to strengthen our crisis response system.
The need for a strong behavioral health crisis response system is significant and growing, especially for younger people. Suicide is the second leading cause of U.S. deaths for people between the ages of 10 and 34. And the COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on mental health has been so strong that three major pediatric organizations have declared we face a national emergency in children’s mental health.
We need to take the burden off our police and hospitals and make sure we can always respond to people in need throughout Maryland. We can and must do better to help our friends, neighbors and loved ones who experience behavioral health crises.
Malcolm Augustine is a member of the Maryland Senate, representing District 47 in Prince George’s County. Karen Lewis Young is a member of the House of Delegates, representing District 3A in Frederick County. They can be reached at malcolm.augustine@senate.state.md.us and karen.young@house.state.md.us.
