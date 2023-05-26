Americans are concerned with the threats facing our democracy, and Congress must follow the lead of states and localities taking a stand to protect it.
A new report from Voting Rights Lab reveals that nearly a third of legislation passed in statehouses this year makes voting more accessible. By March, 247 expansive voter bills had been introduced in statehouses, and as the legislative sessions progress, more of these bills are being signed into law.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently signed the Democracy for the People Act, a sweeping package similar to the federal Freedom to Vote Act, which will strengthen democracy in the state by enacting automatic voter registration, providing preregistration for 16- and 17-year-olds, allowing voters to opt into a permanent absentee voter list, and much more.
And in March, New Mexico passed legislation that would implement automatic voter registration, restore the right to vote for previously incarcerated citizens, create a voluntary permanent absentee voter list, and enact the first-in-the-nation Native American Voting Rights Act.
New York state doubled down on its move to implement public financing of elections by providing $39.5 million for its new statewide small donor matching program.
Candidates who participate in the program can run viable campaigns by collecting modest donations ($250 or below) from their constituents, which will then be matched by a state fund. This will amplify the voices of everyday voters by incentivizing candidates to spend time with constituents rather than relying on wealthy campaign contributors or corporate donors.
These come on the tail of massive wins from 2022.
Michigan’s Proposal 2, the “Promote the Vote” initiative, won nearly 60 percent of the vote. The initiative requires ballot drop boxes and nine days of early voting, allows all voters to cast their ballot by mail, ensures military and overseas ballots are counted if postmarked by Election Day, and recognizes the right to vote without harassment or intimidation.
In Oakland, California, voters overwhelmingly backed Measure W, which requires independent expenditure ads to list their top donors, lowers campaign contribution limits and creates an innovative “Democracy Dollars” program to allow every resident to be a campaign donor.
And in Portland, Maine, a projected 65 percent of voters approved Question 3 to expand the state’s popular Clean Elections program to city elections.
Yet, while momentum is on the side of democracy in the states, as of March, a record-breaking number of restrictive voting laws have been introduced in all but two states. This year marks 10 years since the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, making it easier for states to implement measures to make it harder for people to vote — particularly communities of color.
Meanwhile, big money continues to dominate our politics. The 2022 election was the most expensive midterm on record, and that doesn’t include the secret political spending that isn’t required to be disclosed.
What we need to ensure every American has a voice in our government is national standards for voting, fair redistricting and policies in place to curb the influence of big money in politics — essentially the Freedom to Vote Act, a sweeping reform package that would protect and expand our freedom to vote, combat secret money spending in politics, protects voters and election workers, and create a democracy that values the voices of all Americans.
But despite broad public support from voters across party lines, the legislation was blocked by Senate Republicans last year.
When the legislation is reintroduced in this Congress, we must not squander the opportunity to build on the mandate to protect the right to vote for every American: Six in 10 voters cited protecting democracy as an extremely important reason that they decided to vote in November 2022, putting the issue ahead of inflation, abortion and crime.
While there are massive threats facing our democracy, from voter suppression to corporate influence, there is also enormous support for solutions, and lawmakers, advocates and voters across the nation are enacting sweeping reforms to return the power back to the people.
Statehouses nationwide should continue to focus efforts on what voters want: protecting and strengthening democracy. And Congress must follow suit and implement similar sweeping reforms to protect our voting freedom.
Christine Wood is co-director of the Declaration for American Democracy coalition.
