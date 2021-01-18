As a part-time writer and fledgling screenwriter, I always have my creative antennae up looking around for ideas to stir up those endorphins in my brain. So, when I look back on the past 52 weeks, all I can tell you is that those little cranial secretions are running around like a sugared up 5-year-old in a candy store. Just when I tell myself that I can’t believe what just happened, something even more unbelievable happens.
For starters, we’re right around the one-year anniversary of COVID-19, and with the exception of the tireless efforts of our resilient front-line workers, there’s not a lot to celebrate other than the hope surrounding the effectiveness of the vaccine and its ability to save lives and help us transition to some level of normalcy (whatever that is). Whether you mark the start of the pandemic on an international level with the first confirmed death from the virus in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province of China or domestically, which is now believed to have been confirmed in Santa Clara County, California, in early February 2020, the whole thing feels a lot like something out of a sci-fi/horror/action movie. So, if we were to follow a traditional three-act dramatic structure, that would be the first act — a global pandemic as a backdrop to set things up.
Against this global plague we would transition into our second act consisting of a domestic and global economic cataclysm where millions lose their jobs, stock markets here and abroad plummet, companies shut down, travel is ground to a halt and the majority of the world shelters in place. Now the race for a vaccine begins. At this point we’d go into a parallel structure of sorts between the raging pandemic’s consequences and how to slow it down and ultimately rid the virus from our lives. Woven into this mixture is the political fallout, especially in our increasingly divided United States during an already contentious election year. A year riddled with nationwide protests about racial inequality and finger pointing about who’s at fault for not heading off the pandemic and whether this virus is even real, further questioning the scientific community.
Enter the third act and the U.S. election, unprecedented for many of us alive today, with its challenges regarding widespread voter fraud that reach all the way up to the Supreme Court. Oh, and let’s not forget the recent insurrection riots at the U.S. Capitol — so maybe now our cinematic masterpiece falls under the sci-fi/horror/action/western movie genre.
Ultimately though the story will need some form of pathos — a primary mode of persuasion in appealing to an audience’s emotions so they sympathize with your characters. So, enter our heroes from Frederick, maybe an ensemble cast; a nurse or doctor, a teacher, a police officer, a small business owner and a college student. All from different walks of life representing our diverse community.
I have a feeling that no matter who our intrepid heroes wind up being, that we’d all go see this in the theaters (once they open again) or at least binge watch if it becomes a series instead. I believe interest would be so overwhelming that regardless of what side of the aisle we all think we’re on, that we’d tune in. Maybe then we could move on.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99 @gmail.com
Which pandemic was worse; COVID 19 or Trump?
