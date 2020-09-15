I can’t keep up. It’s one thing after another. I’m no fan of the president, but wasn’t he already burned by Bob Woodward before? Why would he do over a dozen interviews on the record? I feel like this is a lose/lose situation for everyone involved. And trust me, that means me and you. I have some thoughts.
Let’s not defund the police, just give them less to do. Regulating all drugs frees up all kinds of time and money. We can get rid of qualified immunity while we’re at it. Nobody is born blue, it’s a job. And a hard one at that so let’s make it easier for all involved and concentrate on crimes that have victims.
Elected officials not having term limits is bonkers. Let’s do it in multiples of eight years since the president is seemingly limited to that term. Sixteen years for a congressperson or senator and a 24-year term for a Supreme Court justice. I’m not the only one that sees these glaring holes in the system.
Let’s do election and campaign reform. Interfering with an election should be a capital crime with a public execution. I know it sounds harsh but this is one crime that truly affects all citizens. And of course, that would send a serious message. Russia are you listening?
We could tie campaign contributions to multiples of the minimum wage. The max an individual could contribute to a candidate could be the equivalent of an 80-hour paycheck, and at $7.25 that would be $580. You can cap businesses at ten-times that amount. Can you see where I’m going with this?
We can reform immigration by tying it to the military bases we have in other countries. If we have a military base in your country, all you need is a passport to come to the U.S. If we are actively engaged in armed combat in your country, then if you get a passport, you can come to the U.S. and work without a visa. I mean that’s the least we could do, right?
If you’ve read this far, I hope you’ve had a good laugh. These last months have taken its toll. I felt more prepared than most for the isolation that a pandemic would bring but it surprised me. Fortunately, I still have my job and I get to see the grandkids from time to time. But I have experienced bouts of depression and fear. I doubt that I am alone.
We need more testing, more PPE and less super spreader events. There are going to be a lot of people that don’t get COVID-19 and I want to be one of them. Being in crowded areas might be a no-go for years. For most people, these last few months have been a forced change and not a welcome one.
But, if we can change can’t everything else change, too? We have an opportunity for a reset concerning race relations, government, health care, police reform and the war on drugs. If it doesn’t happen now, I doubt that I will live to see it change in my lifetime. With every great struggle, there is an equally great opportunity. Now is the time for action and it starts with a vote. Vote this coming election.
John Jacobs writes and lives in Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.