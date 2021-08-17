I’ve haven’t felt motivated to do much of anything recently. As such, I procrastinated mightily on writing this column. My deadline loomed closer and closer, but I had no compelling ideas and so continued to avoid opening my laptop and invoking Microsoft Word.
There’s a name for my lack of enthusiasm: languishing. This mental state was first identified by sociologist Corey Keyes in 2010 but became a COVID-19 buzzword after an April 2021 New York Times op-ed by “organizational psychologist” Adam Grant.
Grant, whose job title mystifies me, identified languishing as the mood that’s overtaken so many of us in the aftermath of the pandemic. From what I read of the article’s 1,329 online reader comments, lots of people are like me: after surviving 2020 healthy and financially stable, they are grateful but dissatisfied; aware of their good fortune but unable to take pleasure in activities they previously enjoyed.
Mental wellbeing, say psychologists, is a spectrum: the healthiest, most fulfilled and engaged people are said to be flourishing. On the opposite end are sufferers of severe, debilitating depression. Languishing is somewhere between these two extremes. The dictionary defines languish as “to lose or lack vitality” or “fail to make progress or be successful.” In other words, a lot of us feel dull. Meh. Blah. Things are reopening. After a year of isolating ourselves from one another, now we can dine out, go to the swimming pool, hug our friends. IRL — you’d think we’d be overjoyed. Instead, we’re apathetic.
Regular readers of my columns may recall that I typically spend four or five months of the year working at a remote lodge in Alaska. In light of 2020’s chaos and the continuing uncertainty around COVID variants, this year, I decided to stay in Maryland so I could be close to my family, whom I quarantined with in Frederick for the initial months of 2021. I don’t know that I thrived during that time, but I was content. I babysat my nephew, baked cookies, completed jigsaw puzzles, played chess with my brother, Zoom chatted with friends. Before I knew it, it was mid-May and I’d received my second dose of the Moderna vaccine. I quickly found a job and my own place to live.
I like my new job (a well-paying restaurant gig) and living situation, but I’m definitely languishing. I miss Alaska, and the way my time there unspooled easily and endlessly — because, outside my 40 hours on the clock, there wasn’t much to do. The slow internet connection meant binging Netflix was impossible. Instead, I spent long hours reading, walking in the woods, picking berries, or just sitting around, chatting with my co-workers (many of whom became dear friends.) Alaska is a land of extremes, where nature prevails over manmade laws and timetables. Living there made me a more patient, laid back person. And, provided a lot of practice for filling all the unscheduled hours of 2020 and early 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all. If the details of your life haven’t drastically changed, your worldview probably has. But for those of us fortunate to be safe at home during last year’s lockdowns, perhaps the pandemic provided a period of rest and reflection. Maybe you went for long walks, took on a new hobby, or strengthened relationships with friends or family members. Things may be blah right now, but let’s hope that languishing — going through the motions of our days — proves, in the long run, to be a practice in fortitude.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. Email her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
