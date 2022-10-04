National Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday and runs through Oct. 15. Growing up, I always remembered activities in school and in the community that highlighted the importance of fire prevention. What I didn’t know is that week was chosen to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
Fire Prevention Week is also a time to draw attention to the important work of our professional and volunteer firefighters locally. It is during events such as Hurricane Ian, which just devastated parts of Florida, that remind us they are here for us through all types of disasters. In addition to saving lives and putting out fires, firefighters also assist with medical emergencies, incident containment and public education.
Most firefighters in Frederick County are volunteers and serve in a local fire company. My grandfather served more than 25 years with the Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department in West Virginia, including as chief for several of them. Growing up, I remember the times when we would occasionally visit the fire station, and I have fond memories being around the fire engines and other equipment. I also remember two fundraising events they would regularly put on, including barbecue chicken dinners and ramp roasts. Side note: I am all for some good barbecue chicken but not so keen on the ramps.
Because of childhood memories like these, I still enjoy seeing firetrucks. I have coordinated the annual Brunswick Veterans Day Parade for the past eight years and look forward to seeing the number of fire companies in Frederick County and throughout the region parade down Potomac Street, showing off their current and historic equipment, including the hometown Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company as well as the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Company.
Although these volunteer fire companies do receive some grants and public funds to cover the purchase of new equipment and other big expenses, all of them rely on donations and support from local residents. My wife, Cindy, and I support various local fire companies through fundraising events and activities that are often put on by their respective auxiliaries. I often take time to peruse the classified ad listings in the newspaper on a weekly basis to seek out similar fundraisers like the barbecue chicken dinners that my grandfather’s fire department hosted.
Tis the season for these type of events, too. This Friday, Carroll Manor Fire Company is hosting a soup and sub sale in Adamstown and Mount Airy VFC Auxiliary is holding a buffet dinner on Friday night. Later this month, the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company will be offering its popular apple dumplings for sale. You will likely see us partake in all of these activities as well as others. Why not support our local fire companies while also getting dinner at the same time? You have to eat, so support a good cause while doing it.
There is another reason my wife and I support local fire departments. It is personal for us as Cindy’s family has first-hand experience. Her parents’ house caught fire several years ago. So this is one way we can thank firefighters for what they do for all of us.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional and event planner from Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.