National Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday and runs through Oct. 15. Growing up, I always remembered activities in school and in the community that highlighted the importance of fire prevention. What I didn’t know is that week was chosen to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

Fire Prevention Week is also a time to draw attention to the important work of our professional and volunteer firefighters locally. It is during events such as Hurricane Ian, which just devastated parts of Florida, that remind us they are here for us through all types of disasters. In addition to saving lives and putting out fires, firefighters also assist with medical emergencies, incident containment and public education.

