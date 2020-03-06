I slowly made the right turn into a dimly lit, skinny driveway, situated between two tightly spaced row houses. Coming to a stop in the near-darkness, I parked the car. I felt the presence of someone outside the slightly opened passenger window. As I looked over, I heard a muffled sound — a kind of sharp bang, but as if I heard it from within a bubble.
I felt nothing, except something warm flowing down my face onto my neck, and as I looked to my left, I noticed spattered blood streaking my window. I couldn’t move or speak. A young man reached into the car and placed the shifter in neutral. It slowly drifted downhill, coming to rest inside a dark garage. Paralyzed and helpless, I accepted my fate. This was my end. To disappear from life in a garage in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, dying from a gunshot wound.
This is the scariest dream I’ve ever experienced. It was about 15 years ago, and I still recall it very clearly. I’ve read that every one of us has dreams each night (unless you work the night shift, but you know what I mean), we just don’t remember most of them.
The earliest dream I can remember was on an early Christmas morning when I was about 5 years old. I floated off my bed and down the stairs, past the Christmas tree that should have had presents under it but had none, past the living room window that had a small, reddish, jellylike object on the outside that I somehow knew was alive, intelligent and dangerous, and into the kitchen. I awakened in my bed and crept down the stairs, relieved to find presents there and nothing unusual on the window.
I’ve had long dreams, complete with plots and interesting characters. When my wife died six years ago, I had several dreams in which I went back in time to try to warn her of the impending cancer, only to be ignored. I still get the recurring one where it is the day of a final exam in college, I’m wandering all over campus searching for the exam room, which doesn’t matter anyway because I never attended any classes. And I’ve forgotten to put on pants! Once every few years I dream that I have the ability to move objects with my mind. I awaken hopeful, but disappointed when I cannot do so.
I wonder how many of us have night terrors. Once or twice each year I’m in that dream state where I know where I am — in bed — and there is some kind of danger, like a person with a knife or a dog with deep red eyes about to lunge at my neck. I am paralyzed as the foe approaches. I usually awaken just in time, my heart beating near maximum rate. Once, it was a woman with a knife coming up behind me. I awakened screaming, panicking my wife and kids.
One of my most interesting dreams occurred when I was about 6 years old. We were living in a house built around 1910, one in which my mother never felt comfortable, particularly when she was the only one inside. A woman in a white, flowing gown floated down above me to my right. Without making physical contact, she carried me to the end of the bed and then let go. I felt myself crashing to the floor and awakened — in the same spot as in my dream. The strangest part about that is that my older sister claimed that she had the very same dream on that night. A few years later, we moved.
Not all my dreams are the result of some insanity running inside my subconscious. There have been “some” where I get to meet Scarlett Johansson, or Jennifer Lawrence. Alas, once I realize that I am dreaming and I’ve a free pass, that’s when I awaken. Curse you, morality!
Any of you ever dream that Rush Limbaugh forced you to try a can of his “Rush’s Pork and Beans”? Well, if you dream it, don’t eat any — they taste terrible.
I remember the time when I was driving with some friends and comedian Dave Chappelle appeared. I think he’s quite funny, so I picked him up. All of a sudden, he’s driving, my car is now a convertible with the top down, and he yells out laughing, “Let’s party!” as he drives us directly into a soapy carwash.
Sweet dreams, everyone.
(3) comments
Thanks, Will. Now I’m going to have that song in my head all day....
Sorry, Jim. I had other ideas - one was the great song from back in the sixties or early seventies: "I had too much to dream last night". Or, "Dream a little dream of me".
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Good column!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.