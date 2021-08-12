I still don’t know if my parents have ever been to Luray Caverns. It’s kind of one of those topics they argue over sweetly.
My mom claims they went there for a weekend, while my dad has no recollection of ever going. How could she have possibly made up that trip in her head? How could he have forgotten a weekend off from work with his wife?
Remembering is a funny thing. My husband is great at remembering names, while I might be able to tell you what they looked like.
The other day, I was outside working on my front porch when a man outside asked, “Are you Rachel?” To which I replied, “Yes.”
He reminded me that he had helped me move three huge packages into my house a few years ago.
Those packages were actually the three parts to my new sectional. My husband was at work, and I didn’t want to leave them outside. I love downtown Frederick, but packages get stolen on our street fairly often, and while it might have been extremely difficult for anyone to get away with those boxes, it was better safe than sorry. He helped me take each package inside with a signature cheerfulness before wishing me a good afternoon. I don’t think I ever gave him a second thought for the next four years until he said hello the other day.
It was a sweet memory. We had recently moved in, and I was so excited to have a comfy place to relax. This man was helpful. He helped me push these very heavy boxes up a bunch of stairs into the house. He didn’t expect anything, just saw me struggling and offered to step in.
When he brought it up the other day, I just kept thinking how on earth he remembered my name. How he had taken the time out of his day not only to help but also to remember. He had only helped for a few minutes and then left.
My husband and I traveled to Iceland this summer. We went snowmobiling on a glacier, and our tour guide was a very kind, talkative woman. During the trip, we asked her many questions about Icelandic culture and how close everyone must be in a nation whose population was barely more than Frederick County. She responded in a way I didn’t expect.
She said that if she didn’t know every single person on the island, she knew of every single person on the island. In fact, Iceland recently put that theory to the test. They had random Icelanders come in, sit across from each other, and measure how much time it took them to make a common connection.
It took the majority of people less than 30 seconds.
Coming back to the U.S., I realized that I barely knew the people on my street, let alone everyone in Frederick city. It wasn’t just that I hadn’t talked to people, it was that I wasn’t actively making an effort to remember.
In many ways, my interactions with neighbors had been self-centered. I wanted to be seen as a nice neighbor, so I asked questions and made small talk, but I wasn’t always listening or remembering.
I thought, “What kind of impact could I make in my community if I remembered, listened and established relationships?” The man who helped me move the boxes did this, and I didn’t even realize it. It was a small act that meant a lot in the long term. If we want to develop closeness, unity and goodwill in our communities, we should learn to do the same.
Rachel Gammell is a teacher living in downtown Frederick. Reach her at rachelgammell1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.