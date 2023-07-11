In early June, I attended the screening of the Smithsonian Channel documentary “America’s Hidden Stories: Forged in Slavery” at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
This documentary focuses on enslaved people who lived and worked at the Catoctin Iron Furnace.
More than two years ago, I wrote a column about the display at the Catoctin Iron Furnace and the amazing research done to give those who involuntarily toiled there the acknowledgement they deserve.
In that same column, I also wrote about the importance of acknowledging our complete history. Leaving out the hard parts not only negatively affects those the history leaves out, but also leaves the rest of the country in ignorance of how we got where we are today.
Watching this documentary, which is available on the Smithsonian Channel, I was struck by the reaction of the descendants of the enslaved people to their now unearthed history.
In these recent culture wars about teaching the truth of the past, we lose sight of how important it is for all of our history to be acknowledged. When things are whitewashed to make a certain segment of the population feel better about themselves, immeasurable damage is done to those left out.
Most of the American population is now too old to be enrolled in school. And since many school systems did not engage in teaching the whole story about our history, how can these deficiencies be fixed?
Two books that help explain why historical sites should present an accurate history, but sometimes fall short, are “Tales from the Haunted South: Dark Tourism and Memories of Slavery from the Civil War Era” by Tiya Miles and “How the Word is Passed” by Clint Smith.
In Smith’s book, he recounts a visit he made to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, which is only a few hours drive from us.
While the house tour itself remains mostly unchanged since the 1950s, you can take some specialty tours about slavery and the legacy of Sally Hemings.
After taking the tour about slavery on the plantation, the author asked two older white women, one of whom was a self-proclaimed history buff, about what they just learned.
Smith wrote: “I asked them if, before coming on this tour, had they been aware of Jefferson’s relationship to slavery, how he had flogged his enslaved workers, how he had separated loved ones, how he had kept generations of families in bondage. Their answers were swift and sincere. No.”
The women said the tour had “just opened a whole new avenue to me” and, about Jefferson: “It just took his shine off.”
When we only teach the good side of Jefferson and we purposefully ignore the fact that he was a slave owner who got rich off the forced labor of others, we ignore the dichotomy of American history.
If we can’t acknowledge that he split up families and also wrote about how the institution of slavery was a “moral depravity” and a “hideous blot,” we cannot address the contradictions of our great American experiment. Why has Jefferson gotten off so easily in our national history? And why should he?
During its heyday, the Catoctin Iron Furnace produced iron used in steamboats, stoves, and Revolutionary cannons and cannonballs.
We now know, thanks to the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, the Smithsonian, and the National Park Service, about the contributions of those forced to work and live there.
Their descendants, as you will see in the documentary, can now fill in the missing pieces of their family history.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.