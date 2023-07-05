I have always been an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
I spent many hours with my small transistor radio listening to Orioles games on WFMD. Though Bill O’Donnell and Frank Messer were good play-by-play announcers, the baritone voice of Chuck Thompson was truly mesmerizing as he painted a mental picture inning by inning. Thompson even alternated with the WJZ, channel 13, black-and-white television broadcast. It was Thompson’s style of radio broadcasting that led to him receiving the Ford C. Frick Award and eternal recognition by the Baseball Hall of Fame. “Ain’t the beer cold!”
I was recently brought back to those golden days of radio, not by choice, but by the desire of Major League Baseball to again insult baseball fans by giving exclusive rights for some of its games to streaming services. Some of these games leave the local baseball fan in a total blackout unless the fan subscribes to the selected streaming service du jour. No doubt, as time goes on, MLB will force die-hard baseball fans to pay one or more streaming services to regularly watch America’s pastime.
I do not subscribe to any video streaming services. In fact, I do not own a TV that is capable of streaming shows. The Friday night Orioles game that was exclusive on Apple TV+ forced me into the high-tech world of Sirius XM radio, which is a service to which I do subscribe, only because it was included in my vehicle radio package. I first subscribed to Sirius XM back when it was only XM radio. About 15 years ago, my passion for ’60s and ’70s oldies justified my purchase of an XM Snap radio for my truck.
Recently, I purchased a Sirius XM package for both my truck and my wife’s car that also included the Sirius XM app. The Sirius XM service has nearly all Major League Baseball games using the home field broadcasts on radio. The recent Orioles series in San Francisco provided an opportunity to listen to another Ford C. Frick Award winner and former Oriole announcer, Jon Miller. It was truly a pleasure to hear him do play-by-play once again, even if it was for the opposing team. The Sirius XM app provides the capability of listening to either the home or visiting team announcers.
Back a few Fridays ago, I listened to the play-by-play from Geoff Arnold as he was being streamed into my Samsung device. Frederick should be proud of him as he began his play-by-play career as the voice of the Frederick Keys. That experience launched him upward to Major League Baseball as one of the voices of the Baltimore Orioles. He does a great job grabbing the atmosphere of the game while coordinating statistics and quips to keep the listener entertained and informed. Arnold also rotates to the television side of the broadcast booth.
Another Frederick Keys alumnus is Matt Hicks, one of the radio voices of the Texas Rangers. I got to know Hicks during his tenure in Frederick while I coordinated the EMT program for the Frederick Keys. Hicks left Frederick for Texas to broadcast minor league baseball in El Paso and Corpus Christi. He has been with the Rangers for several seasons.
We often forget that minor league baseball is not only the ground floor for a baseball player, but also for broadcasters, umpires and front office personnel hoping to move up the ladder of success to be a part of Major League Baseball.
We now take watching baseball on TV for granted. Growing up, it was a rare treat when there was a televised baseball game.
The small black-and-white TV with a rotating TV antenna to aim the aerial toward Baltimore provided the excitement of actually watching a live Orioles baseball game. But mostly, it was the transistor radio beside my head, under my pillow, listening to an Orioles game while my parents thought I was asleep. Maybe one day I will buy one of the huge super-sized televisions with all kinds of streaming capabilities and hundreds of different viewing platforms and shows. How did we ever survive with only three Baltimore TV stations and four Washington TV stations — but only if you had a rotor on your TV antenna?
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a Frederick native and lifelong Orioles fan who could aim his parent’s TV antenna late at night to receive WGAL, channel 8 in Lancaster, and WFIL (now WPVI), channel 6 in Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.