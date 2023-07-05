I have always been an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles.

I spent many hours with my small transistor radio listening to Orioles games on WFMD. Though Bill O’Donnell and Frank Messer were good play-by-play announcers, the baritone voice of Chuck Thompson was truly mesmerizing as he painted a mental picture inning by inning. Thompson even alternated with the WJZ, channel 13, black-and-white television broadcast. It was Thompson’s style of radio broadcasting that led to him receiving the Ford C. Frick Award and eternal recognition by the Baseball Hall of Fame. “Ain’t the beer cold!”

Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a Frederick native and lifelong Orioles fan who could aim his parent’s TV antenna late at night to receive WGAL, channel 8 in Lancaster, and WFIL (now WPVI), channel 6 in Philadelphia.

