We’ll stretch it a little bit today and call this a local column, since Washington, D.C. is just a short traffic jam away, and one of the alleged rioters/ insurrectionists worked in Frederick.
Despite the best efforts of those rioters the week before, the inauguration of a new president came off peacefully. It’s usually a lot easier than this. This one was a struggle. All it took was 9-foot fences, guard dogs, and thousands of law enforcement personnel and National Guard troops surrounding the inauguration site at the Capitol. What a shame. What a terrible blot on our tradition of a peaceful transfer of power and demonstration of how our traditionally strong democracy operates.
It was also disappointing to see empty spaces where the public would normally be packed in to witness the historic transfer of power and the swearing in of the next president. At least they didn’t have to resort to a virtual swearing in.
The chief architect of the attempts to block that transfer of power, now the object of a record second impeachment after inciting the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, had less incendiary words a week ago. “No true supporter” of his “could ever endorse political violence,” he said. Which falls solidly in the “too little, too late” category. Fortunately, he was more subdued in his farewell remarks Wednesday morning, and for once, we didn’t hear any reference to election fraud.
Mr. T. leaves us with a dangerously divided country. A steady drumbeat of insults, endless lies and legitimizing wild conspiracy theories started with the 2016 election campaign and continued unchecked and unchallenged for four years. The election fraud lies probably had the most long-lasting effect.
The efforts to “drain the swamp” and shake up the elites in Washington were effective. But along the way, it also managed to break those traditional bonds between government and the governed that encourages peaceful protests and petitioning to address grievances.
Repairing those bonds isn’t simple. But we can start with trying to guarantee that Mr. T. is disqualified from ever holding elected office again. Hard to know how to handle those who probably will never be convinced otherwise about unfounded election fraud or unhinged conspiracy theories. One possibility is to provide an opportunity for unrestrained venting by some of the Capitol rioters — like the one in the painted face and animal skin hat with horns — by allowing them back in the stands for National Football League games, although it’s a little late for this season. It’s worth a try.
Need to make a radical shift here, since I promised in the last column I would include more genealogy tips this time around from Mary Mannix, manager of the Frederick County Public Library’s Maryland Room.
Here’s what Mannix terms her “sage advice, in a nutshell, or 10 nuts:”
“When you are first starting out on your genealogy journey … write down everything you know about your family …. and search for whatever family documents you might have, including your own birth certificate. … Always start with yourself and the documentation relating to your own life.
“Don’t forget that in a perfect world we are always going backwards. While much can be done online, much cannot. There are important document types online, such as the Population Schedule of the US Census, but not everything is online.
“… develop good research habits and use a research log. … Always, always, always document your work and your sources. “Don’t believe anyone’s research but your own and start to evaluate sources from the very beginning. “Read at least one ‘how to do it’ book, such as George Morgan’s ‘How To Do Everything: Genealogy.’ “Take the time to learn about the communities your people lived in. “It can take many, many years. You seldom truly ‘finish.’ Genealogy is very much a journey, not a destination. There might be things that you will never know, understand, or be able to document. “After investigating what you and your family think you know about the family’s story, search the census. … The census, along with what you have written down, is the base for your research journey. “The more you learn about any aspect of family history, even if you think it is not relevant to your own genealogy, the more it will benefit your own research.”
